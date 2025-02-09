The Women's Unit of the Humanitarian Aid Foundation (IHH) announced that it reached tens of thousands of people in 2024 by carrying out activities in various fields.

The Women's Unit of IHH stated that it carried out thousands of activities with 25,124 female volunteers in 76 provinces. In a written statement, the foundation outlined its activities as follows:

"4,161 training sessions, 4,357 workshops, 722 charity bazaars, 595 charity dinners, and 230 ticketed events. Through these activities, they assisted tens of thousands of people. The Women's Unit also conducted 1,277 institutional visits throughout the year."

Nazmiye Göltaşı, Coordinator of the Women's Unit, stated, "At IHH's Women's Unit, our primary focus is empowering women in all aspects of their lives – personal, family and social. We organize educational and awareness programs to ensure women become active societal participants. Additionally, we develop initiatives that support women in need, helping them grow into productive, self-sufficient individuals."

She added, "Through our orphan support projects, we aim to enhance the quality of life for orphaned children and their families."

She continued, "Our goal is to help women discover their full potential while fostering social solidarity. We focus on raising individuals who advocate for justice and humanity while increasing women’s skills and knowledge. On the international stage, we work to raise awareness about women's rights and support women in crisis areas through impactful projects."

Göltaşı concluded, "Volunteers are the foundation of our work. Their active participation in everything from fieldwork to educational programs ensures our humanitarian efforts reach more people."