An imam in Van, eastern Türkiye walks a steep and rugged route every day to reach a historic mosque atop Van Castle, where he leads prayers and welcomes visitors from Türkiye and abroad.

Sibğatullah Bilmez has served as acting imam at the historic Suleyman Han Mosque for the past five months, climbing around 5,000 steps from Atatürk Cultural Park to reach the mosque perched on the rocky summit of Van Castle.

Despite the demanding journey, Bilmez continues his duties, delivering the call to prayer, leading congregational prayers and sharing information about the mosque and the area's history with tourists.

The mosque's exact construction date remains unknown, but it is known to have been restored by Ottoman Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent in 1534. It was restored and reopened for worship three years ago.

Bilmez said he had worked in various roles under Türkiye's Directorate of Religious Affairs and local mufti offices for about five years before taking up his current post.

“Although it is tiring, thank God, I enjoy it because I do it willingly,” he said, describing his daily climb.

Bilmez said he arrives at the mosque before the noon prayer and walks back down after the evening prayer. As the mosque is affiliated with the museum directorate, it does not have regular congregations for the dawn and night prayers.

Visitors who come to explore the castle also stop at the mosque, where Bilmez welcomes them and provides information about its history.

“Our visitors do not limit themselves to seeing the castle; they also visit Suleyman Han Mosque, a work associated with Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent,” he said.

Bilmez added that his duties have helped him improve his English, allowing him to communicate more effectively with international visitors and explain the history of the mosque, the Urartian fortress and Old Van.

He also holds question-and-answer discussions about Islam with visitors, describing the exchanges as beneficial for both sides.

Reflecting on his work, Bilmez said reaching the summit and taking in the view made the challenging journey worthwhile.

“After the tiring journey, when I reach the summit and look at the scenery, I thank God for allowing me to carry out such a beautiful and valuable duty,” he said.

“Being able to receive people's prayers and even hear them say, ‘May God be pleased with you,’ is an honor for me,” he added.