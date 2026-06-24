The number of people moving to Türkiye from abroad increased significantly in 2025, while the number of those leaving the country declined, according to international migration statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The data showed that 393,829 people immigrated to Türkiye in 2025, marking a 25.2% increase compared to the previous year. Men accounted for 56.6% of arrivals, while women represented 43.4%.

Of the total number of immigrants, 91,952 were Turkish citizens returning from abroad and 301,877 were foreign nationals.

At the same time, emigration from Türkiye fell by 5% compared to 2024, with 403,216 people leaving the country during the year. Men made up 55.3% of emigrants and women 44.7%.

Among those departing Türkiye, 155,119 were Turkish citizens and 248,097 were foreign nationals.

The statistics showed that young adults continued to account for the largest share of international migration movements. Among those arriving in Türkiye, the 20-24 age group represented the largest segment at 16.3%, followed by the 25-29 age group at 13.7% and the 30-34 age group at 11.5%.

Similarly, the 25-29 age group accounted for the largest share of those leaving Türkiye, representing 14.3% of total emigrants. The 20-24 age group followed at 12.5%, while the 30-34 age group made up 12%.

Istanbul, remained the country's main migration hub, receiving 42.2% of all immigrants arriving from abroad in 2025. Antalya, in southern Türkiye, ranked second with 9.1%, followed by Ankara with 6.7%, Izmir in western Türkiye with 3.1% and Bursa in northwestern Türkiye with 2.9%.

Also Istanbul accounted for 35.4% of all people leaving Türkiye, followed by Ankara at 8.7%, Antalya at 6.5%, Mersin in southern Türkiye at 4.3% and Izmir at 3.7%.

Among foreign nationals arriving in Türkiye, citizens of Turkmenistan formed the largest group, accounting for 23.4% of all foreign arrivals. Azerbaijani citizens followed at 8.3%, while citizens of Uzbekistan accounted for 6.9%, Egypt 6.1% and Afghanistan 5.8%.

Among foreign nationals leaving Türkiye, Iraqi citizens represented the largest group at 15.7%. They were followed by citizens of Afghanistan at 11.2%, Russia at 7.6%, Iran at 6.3% and Turkmenistan at 5.7%.