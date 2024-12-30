The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye has successfully repatriated 1,149 cultural artifacts to the country this year, continuing its diligent efforts to bring back pieces that are vital to the nation's historical and cultural heritage. This year’s efforts have added to the impressive tally of over 13,000 items returned to Türkiye since 2002, with the most recent successes spanning multiple nations and periods.

Since 2018, Türkiye’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in collaboration with various government agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has worked to combat the illegal trafficking of cultural artifacts. This ongoing battle has led to the successful return of thousands of pieces, with 8,953 items returned in just the last six years alone. In 2024, the country saw the return of a significant 1,149 items, marking another successful year in safeguarding the nation’s cultural patrimony.

Among the repatriated items this year are some extraordinary finds, including rare ancient coins and sculptures. One of the most notable repatriations came from Greece, where 1,055 coins from the ancient Lydian civilization were recovered after being illegally smuggled out of the country. From the 7th to the 5th century B.C.E, these coins were officially handed over to Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy during a ceremony in Athens on Dec. 19.

In addition to the artifacts from Greece, 41 historical items that had been seized in the United States were also returned to Türkiye. These items were delivered to Turkish authorities in New York after years of legal proceedings. The collection includes statues, pottery, figurines and other cultural artifacts from the Roman period of Anatolia, with items dating from the 7th century B.C.E to the 7th century C.E.

2,500-Year-old bronze bed

Among the remarkable repatriations was a 2,500-year-old bronze bed, which was illegally removed from a tomb in Manisa in the 1980s and smuggled out of the country. After years of efforts, this rare artifact was returned from the U.S. on Sept. 18. The bronze bed, which was once used in daily life in antiquity, is a rare example of its kind, often depicted in ancient art and pottery.

Bintepeler necklace

Another significant return was a nearly 2,700-year-old necklace from Bintepeler, an archaeological site in Manisa. This necklace, which was illegally exported from Türkiye, was returned to the country from the U.S. The necklace, adorned with red beads made of gold and carnelian stones, dates back to the 6th or 5th century B.C.E and holds considerable cultural and historical value.

Repatriation from France

Türkiye also saw the return of two Byzantine coins from France. These coins, which date from the reign of Byzantine Emperor Justin I and Artuqid ruler Nasreddin Artuk-Aslan, were voluntarily handed over by a private individual in France. The coins were delivered to the Anadolu Civilizations Museum on Jan. 3.

Quran from the U.K.

One of the most notable items recovered was a Quran from the 18th century, which had been illegally removed from Türkiye and sold at auction in the United Kingdom in 2017. The Quran, written by Mustafa Dede, the son of the renowned Ottoman calligrapher Sheikh Hamdullah, was successfully retrieved following a thorough investigation. The Quran is now safely held at the Istanbul Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum.

Alexander the Great sculpture

Lastly, a marble head of Alexander the Great, dating to the Hellenistic period, was returned to Türkiye from the U.S. The sculpture was voluntarily handed over by the heirs of a private collector, who believed it to be of Anatolian origin. The head of the legendary conqueror now resides in the Anadolu Civilizations Museum, where it was unveiled in the "No Escape" exhibition by Minister Ersoy.

Lydian coins

On Dec. 20, 1,055 ancient coins from the Lydian civilization were returned to Türkiye after being seized by Greek authorities from smugglers. The coins, dating from the 7th to the 5th centuries B.C., were officially handed over to Türkiye's Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, during a ceremony in Athens, Greece. These coins, discovered at the Kipi Border Gate near Türkiye’s border, are part of a collection that includes coins from cities like Tarsus, Side, Aspendos and Soli-Pompeiopolis.