In the Van Lake Basin, eastern Türkiye, birds of prey injured for various reasons are receiving comprehensive treatment at the Van Yüzüncü Yıl University (VYYÜ) Wildlife Protection and Rehabilitation Center before being returned to their natural habitats.

The Van Lake Basin, known for its wetlands and unique geographical features, hosts a rich and diverse wildlife population, including dozens of bird species. Throughout the year, the area remains active with wildlife, with birds of prey such as eagles, hawks, vultures, and owls frequently observed in the region.

Birds that suffer injuries or become weakened due to insufficient food are brought to the VYYÜ Wildlife Protection and Rehabilitation Center by security forces, the Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks teams, and concerned citizens. At the center, the birds receive specialized care and medical treatment to ensure recovery.

Following their rehabilitation, the birds are released back into the wild. Birds that have lost the ability to fly or cannot safely return to their natural habitats are provided permanent care at the center.

Prof. Dr. Lokman Aslan, Director of the Center, said that the Van Lake Basin is one of Türkiye’s richest regions in terms of wetlands and wildlife.

"Aslan explained that the basin’s unique geographical structure supports a wide variety of species. He emphasized that animals are brought to the center every day, week, and season, with birds of prey being the primary focus of treatment. Among these birds are vultures that are endangered or at risk of extinction. Remarkably, the center even treated a collared pratincole, a species observed only once in 100 years in Anatolia, and successfully released it back into the wild," he said.

Currently, the center houses approximately 20 birds, including three hawks, three golden eagles, and one vulture. In the garden, there is a bearded vulture, two owls, and 3 eagles. 12 of these birds are undergoing active treatment, while the others are being hosted in the center’s garden.

Aslan emphasized that wild animals naturally avoid human contact. "If a wild animal is captured, it has usually lost 70-80% of its abilities because wild animals instinctively see humans as a threat. At our center, we aim to treat and release animals into the wild as quickly as possible. However, animals that cannot return, for example, birds with broken wings, claws, or beaks, or domesticated wolves, are permanently hosted in our garden, which replicates a natural habitat," he explained.