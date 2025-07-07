Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya visited the neighborhoods affected by the forest fires in the Ödemiş district of Izmir province, western Türkiye on Sunday.

During his visit, Yerlikaya met with residents in rural neighborhoods, conversed with them and listened to their requests before addressing the press in Karadoğan neighborhood.

Emphasizing that firefighting efforts in Izmir have been carried out with a spirit of full mobilization for 10 days since June 25, Yerlikaya extended his condolences to those affected and expressed hope that such disasters would not recur.

He highlighted the strong joint effort of all state institutions and organizations in bringing the fires under control. “We visited the Suçıktı, Tosunlar, Üzümlü and Karadoğan neighborhoods. Immediately after the fire, under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), we conducted damage assessments. We are working to finalize the definitive damage reports. Our damage assessment commissions swiftly undertook their duties, and the evaluations have been completed. The remaining assessments will likely be finalized by tomorrow,” he said.

Recalling that the AFAD initially allocated TL 30 million ($750,000) each to the governorships of Izmir and Bilecik, Yerlikaya stated that efforts to heal the wounds will continue.

Yerlikaya noted that temporary shelter areas have been established in the affected regions, stating: “In Karadoğan neighborhood, 16 containers equipped with air conditioning, electric stoves, refrigerators and other household items were requested for temporary accommodation, and we have installed all of them. We are distributing containers to residents in other neighborhoods who requested them, with some still on the way."

"We want to deliver and activate these air-conditioned units as quickly as possible to protect our citizens in this heat. We are ensuring all infrastructure, including water and electricity, is fully set up. Across Izmir, in the districts of Ödemiş, Çeşme, Seferihisar, Buca, Bornova and Gaziemir, 228 residences, 13 workplaces and 15 barns have been identified as severely damaged. Once the entitlement process is clarified under the coordination of the AFAD and the Housing Development Administration (TOKI), we will hand over keys within five to six months,” he added.

He added that funds are ready, coordinated by the Izmir Governorship, district governorates, and agricultural directorates, to rebuild the 15 severely damaged barns.

Yerlikaya recalled that TL 16.9 million ($422,645) in support payments have been made to citizens whose damage assessments are complete, adding that damage related to cattle, sheep, poultry and beehives, as well as registered agricultural areas under the Farmer Registration System, will be addressed in collaboration with the affected residents.

He also noted that the Ministry of Family and Social Services continues to disburse compensation for household goods losses.

“We experienced the 'disaster of the century,' the great earthquake. Under the leadership of our president, we handed over the keys to the 250,000th home last month. By early 2026, all homes and workplaces for entitled citizens will be completed. The heavily damaged or destroyed homes, workplaces and barns here will be rebuilt, and you will receive their keys within six months at most, with great excitement and joy,” he stated.

Yerlikaya also acknowledged complaints regarding roads in the area and promised they will be resolved.

He emphasized that, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the reconstruction efforts following this disaster will be completed quickly, just as in previous ones. “You will see these works completed with great determination and enthusiasm within the timeframe you expect and we foresee. All of the forested areas burned in this fire will, God willing, be replanted with saplings. We will plant these saplings with prayers that we are never tested by fires again,” he said.

Yerlikaya called on citizens to remain alert to the risk of forest fires, especially given unfavorable weather conditions.

He recalled that two forest workers lost their lives in the fires in Ödemiş, and one person died in Suçıktı neighborhood, offering condolences to their families.