A large-scale operation targeting illegal betting activities across 36 provinces in Türkiye has resulted in the detention of 104 suspects, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Friday.

The operation was carried out following a seven-month investigation led by the Cybercrime Department of the General Directorate of Security, under the coordination of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Offices and local police cybercrime units. The simultaneous raids targeted individuals promoting or facilitating illegal online betting and virtual gambling, including those operating high-follower anonymous or influencer social media accounts.

In a statement shared on his social media platform, Yerlikaya said the suspects were actively promoting illegal betting platforms on various social media channels and encouraging users to participate in these activities. Among them were users of anonymous and influencer accounts with over a million followers.

The provinces where the operation took place include: Adana, Adıyaman, Afyonkarahisar, Ağrı, Ankara, Antalya, Aydın, Balıkesir, Bingöl, Bolu, Bursa, Çanakkale, Çorum, Denizli, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Hakkâri, Hatay, Isparta, Istanbul, Izmir, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Samsun, Siirt, Şanlıurfa, Tekirdağ, Van, Yalova and Zonguldak.

A significant amount of digital evidence was seized during the operations, including devices used to manage illegal platforms and promote them to wide audiences.

Yerlikaya praised the coordination between local law enforcement agencies and judicial authorities, extending his congratulations to governors, public prosecutors, provincial police chiefs and the “heroic” officers who took part in the effort.

"Illegal betting is not only a crime that harms individuals, but it also threatens the future of our society," Yerlikaya emphasized. "We are determined to continue our fight against illegal betting and cyber fraud to ensure the safety of our citizens."