The “International Roundtable to Highlight the Genocide in Gaza and Threats to Holy Sites in the Holy Lands,” organized by the European Muslim Forum in collaboration with the International Jerusalem Institute, the World Muslim Scholars Association, the State of Palestine and the Türkiye Research Foundation, began with its opening session on Thursday at Çırağan Palace in Istanbul.

The opening session was attended by European Muslim Forum President Abdulvahid Niyazov, Palestinian Supreme Judge and Advisor to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations Mahmud al-Habbash, Rabbi and antisemitism activist Rav Yisroel Dovid Weis of the “Neturei Karta International” community, World Muslim Scholars Association President Ali Muhyiddin al-Qaradaghi, Palestinian Mufti Sheikh Mohammed Ahmed Hussein, representatives of political parties and civil society organizations, activists and many other invitees.

During the opening session, Niyazov, who moderated the session, expressed support for Qatar and its people following Israel’s recent airstrike on the building in Doha where the Hamas negotiation delegation was located. He said, “Israel has spread this horrific violence across the Middle East. Now the genocidal Zionists have also set their sights on our holy sites.”

Niyazov drew attention to the crisis of silence among Muslims and emphasized the need to recognize the danger posed by Israel. He stated that the genocide in Gaza is still ongoing and that Israel is attacking holy sites.

He stressed that only through unity can the State of Palestine be established and expressed hope that the United Nations would react to the occupation of holy sites.

Niyazov also emphasized that they want Palestine to become an independent state, saying: “As Muslims, we look to the Turks with hope. Without your help, there will be no peace and we cannot protect Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

He added that followers of all three Abrahamic religions must uphold their rights and raise their voices to call for recognition of the State of Palestine.

Al-Habbash also highlighted the continued human rights violations and attacks in Gaza and the West Bank, noting that the world has largely observed Israel’s attacks on Qatar, Yemen, Iran and Lebanon without action.

He drew attention to the fact that, although the U.S. claims to strive for peace, it is actually complicit in Israel’s attacks, providing not only support but also international protection for Israel at the U.N.

Al-Habbash recalled that the U.S. canceled visas for Palestinian officials attending a high-level meeting during the 80th U.N. General Assembly in New York, saying, “They actually wanted to silence Palestine. They stole Palestinian land. We will continue to protect our land. They are trying to erase the Palestinian Muslim identity. We want the State of Palestine to be established sovereignly. We will not give up any of our land.”

He added that Israel has taken away Palestinians’ freedom to live on their own land and prevents Muslims from visiting holy sites, while presenting itself as a “land of freedom.” Al-Habbash stressed that the immediate priority should be to stop attacks, human rights violations and forced displacement and to meet the basic needs of Palestinians.

Rabbi and activist Weis emphasized that Israel’s actions have nothing to do with Judaism, saying, “There is destruction in Palestine and important places have been destroyed over the past year. Zionists have no respect for God or the Torah. They claim to represent Jews worldwide. Zionism and Judaism are not the same. We rabbis are here for Gaza. Jews will not accept Zionist Judaism.”

Weis also pointed out that heavily armed forces are killing unarmed Palestinians and Jews speaking the truth. He said, “If you are a Jewish state, how can you do this? In reality, we see a false, illegitimate country. Jews around the world are aware of and witness the suffering of Muslims. Jews have protested and condemned these attacks, yet some have faced threats and attacks. They try to intimidate us.”

He added that some Jews lost their jobs for defending Palestinians and were accused of antisemitism, stressing, “We are only against the shedding of Palestinian blood. Jews have also been killed because of this selfish ideology. We are only against this.”

World Muslim Scholars Association President Qorradaghi emphasized that bans on holy worship areas violate all Abrahamic religious rules and noted that Palestinians are being subjected to death and forced displacement, saying that all red lines have now been crossed.

Qaradaghi described the massacres and inhumane acts as pushing all limits and wounding humanity’s heart. He added, “We see a gathering of all conscience-bearing people. No one can approve of these practices. All people of conscience stand together. We object to what has been done. We must all protest these massacres that no opinion approves of.”

Qaradaghi stressed that every square centimeter were targeted in Gaza, and called on the world to condemn this oppression.

Participating online, former U.K. Labour Party leader and independent MP Jeremy Corbyn said that Israel’s attack in Doha was a move against the cease-fire and that the Israeli threat to all countries has reached serious levels.

Corbyn criticized U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to turn Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East,” saying it was built on “dead people,” and added: “There is no water or food. Right across from Israel, where there is abundance and fertility, people are dying.”