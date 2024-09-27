The 10th International Turkish Language Congress commenced on Thursday with a ceremonial reading of the National Anthem at the new conference hall of the Atatürk Culture, Language and History High Institution. The event marks a significant occasion for the Turkish linguistic community, drawing attention to the importance of preserving and promoting the Turkish language.

In his opening remarks, profesor Osman Mert, president of the Turkish Language Institution (TDK), emphasized the ongoing efforts to ensure the correct and beautiful use of Turkish across all fields. He announced that the institution is preparing to submit a legislative proposal aimed at protecting the Turkish language to the relevant authorities in the near future.

"We are dedicated to our mission, and our legislative work for the protection of Turkish will soon be presented to the official bodies," Mert stated.

Before the opening speeches, attendees were treated to the "Kurultay March," a piece composed under Atatürk's directives in 1934, featuring lyrics by Malatya deputy Mehmet Hilmi Oytaç and music by orchestra conductor Carlo D'Alpino Capoçelli, this performance marked the first time the march was played in 90 years, evoking a sense of nostalgia and historical significance.

Culture and Tourism Deputy Minister Serdar Çam reflected on the journey since the congress's inception, noting that both the world and Türkiye have faced numerous challenges and have successfully overcome them.

"To ensure the existence of the Turkish world, the efforts toward the Turkish language must continue to grow, our civilization is designed to promote peace, harmony, diversity and multiculturalism in our geography. For endangered languages and dialects to survive, the strength of the Turkish language is essential," Çam said.

Professor Derya Örs, president of the Atatürk Culture, Language and History High Institution, recalled that the first Turkish Language Congress, attended by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, took place from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4, 1932.

She praised Atatürk’s belief that victories in culture, science and art were as significant as those on the battlefield. "Atatürk actively participated in subsequent congresses, sharing his views and suggestions, and working tirelessly with scholars," Örs said.

Underlining the importance of dictionaries and reference materials, Örs mentioned that these resources have significantly contributed to the development and enrichment of the Turkish language over the years.

She noted that the TDK has published a total of 1,567 works, including the "Turkish Dictionary" and the "Punctuation Guide," which serve as primary references for the language.

Mert also announced that Sept. 26 has been celebrated as Turkish Language Day since the first congress in 1932, reiterating the role of language as a mirror reflecting the identity of nations. "Turkish is not just a means of communication; it is a unique treasure reflecting our historical and cultural heritage," he stated.

Looking ahead, Mert expressed aspirations for the establishment of a Turkish Museum in the old TDK building, emphasizing that this museum would remind people that the Turkish language carries the history, culture and civilization of a nation.

He reiterated the commitment to continue efforts for the correct and beautiful use of Turkish, including a new legislative proposal aimed at protecting the language.

The congress, which has brought together 167 researchers from 21 countries, will conclude with a closing session scheduled for tomorrow evening, marking another milestone in the ongoing efforts to celebrate and preserve the richness of the Turkish language.