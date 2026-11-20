Nearly half of children in Türkiye say they read fewer books because of the time they spend in front of screens, while more than six in 10 adolescents use generative artificial intelligence, according to a new survey released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

The 2026 Survey on the Use of Information and Communication Technologies by Children found that internet use among children aged 6-17 reached 92.7%, while 69.8% used social media and 68.1% played digital games.

Previously the survey covered children aged 6-15, was expanded this year to include those aged 6-17. It also examined generative AI use and cyberbullying among children aged 11-17.

The findings come as Türkiye introduces new social media regulations aimed at protecting children online. Effective Nov. 1, the new rules prohibit social media platforms from providing services to children under 15 and require age verification for new accounts. Platforms must also provide age-appropriate services for users aged 15-17, while existing accounts must undergo age verification by March 31, 2027.

Screen time appeared to affect children's reading habits, academic activities and social interactions. Some 48.3% said they read fewer books because of the time spent in front of screens, while 42.2% reported studying less.

Another 33% said they spent less time with their families, and 26.8% reported meeting friends face-to-face and playing with them less often. A further 25.4% said they slept less.

The findings also highlighted the widespread use of mobile phones among children. Some 80.1% of those aged 6-17 said they used a mobile phone or smartphone, rising to 89.8% among children aged 11-17.

Among regular mobile phone users, 37.8% said they checked their devices at least once every 30 minutes. The rate climbed to 48% among those aged 11-17, compared with 17.2% among children aged 6-10.

Watching videos was the most common internet activity, reported by 86.2% of regular internet users. Studying and preparing homework or presentations followed at 80.3%, while 75.1% used social media.

Children also spent considerable time online. Among regular internet users, 53% spent at least two hours a day online on weekdays, rising to 63.4% on weekends.

The survey found that 63% of children aged 11-17 used generative AI tools, with usage higher among girls at 65.5% than boys at 60.6%.

Education was the leading reason for using the technology, cited by 88.1% of users, while 58.6% said they used it for personal purposes.

Among children who did not use generative AI, 68.9% said they were unaware of its existence. Another 21.1% said they did not need it, while 18.7% did not know how to use it.

Privacy, security and safety concerns were cited by 16.1% of non-users.

The findings indicate that generative AI is already widely used by adolescents, particularly for educational purposes, while awareness and familiarity with the technology remain barriers for some children.

Cyberbullying affects 1 in 10 children

The survey found that 10.2% of children experienced cyberbullying, while 4.6% said they had engaged in it and 23.6% reported witnessing such behavior.

Among affected children aged 11-17, 73.3% said the person responsible was a friend or peer they knew in person, highlighting the role of existing social relationships in online harassment.

Instant messaging applications were the most commonly reported setting for cyberbullying, cited by 56.5% of affected children. SMS and similar text messages followed at 51.1%, while social media platforms accounted for 40.7%.

Hurtful or offensive messages were the most common form of cyberbullying, reported by 80.3% of affected children. Another 20.3% said hurtful messages about them had been shared publicly or forwarded to others, while 15.8% reported false rumors or stories being spread about them.

When asked what they believed had prompted the bullying, 60.4% cited their behavior, and 33.1% pointed to their physical characteristics or appearance.

The effects also extended to education. Among children aged 11-17 who were continuing their education, 28.1% had experienced cyberbullying, engaged in it or witnessed it.

Of those who reported at least one of these experiences, 7.8% said it affected their school attendance. The proportion was notably higher among girls, at 10.5%, compared with 5.3% among boys.

The survey found that 68.1% of children aged 6-17 played digital games, with a significant gender gap. The rate stood at 77.4% among boys and 58.2% among girls.

Adventure and action games were the most popular genre among regular players, at 48.1%, followed by strategy and tactics games at 44.5% and sports games at 41.6%.

Children also expressed concerns about the amount of time spent gaming. Among those aged 6-10, 34.7% said excessive gaming interfered with their responsibilities. Among children aged 11-17, 34.5% said their parents believed they played too many games.