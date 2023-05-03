Some 524 people have been detained during simultaneous anti-narcotic operations in Türkiye's 52 provinces, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced Wednesday.

With the participation of 2,841 security personnel, the authorities nabbed drug manufacturers and smugglers while the operation was underway to search for the remaining suspects.

At a press conference held at Ankara Police Department Center, Soylu stated that it was the most extensive anti-narcotics operation so far in coordination with the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

"We had been tracing the drug sellers, dealers and manufacturers for about a year. Finally, the Provincial Police Chief and the head of Ankara Provincial Narcotics teams detained 524 of 598 suspects at 4 a.m."

Soylu stated, "Even Europe and America gave up fighting against drugs, but we will continue the struggle to prevent drugs from entering the streets and within the country's borders."

There has been a significant decrease in drug-related deaths, from 941 in 2016 to 270 by 2022. Affirming that the state, in particular, fulfills all its duties, from the fight against illegal immigration to maintaining public order, without a hitch, the minister said: "Our fight against drugs will continue until the menace is eradicated. We will continue our duties and not surrender our children and youth to drugs."