Six years after university student Gülistan Doku vanished in Türkiye, the case has re-emerged at the center of intensified judicial activity, marked by new procedural steps, ongoing suspect interrogations and renewed political attention.

Authorities in Tunceli, eastern Türkiye, have intensified procedural steps in the long-running investigation into the disappearance of Gülistan Doku, who has been missing since Jan. 5, 2020.

As part of the probe, 13 suspects detained across multiple provinces and transferred to Tunceli are currently undergoing statement-taking procedures at the gendarmerie command. The group includes individuals connected to the case, among them Mustafa Türkay Sonel, identified as the son of former Tunceli Governor Tuncay Sonel, Zeinal A., the former boyfriend of Doku, his mother Cemile Y. and stepfather Engin Y., along with several other suspects.

Investigators continue to process testimonies within a structured evidentiary framework aimed at clarifying unresolved elements of the case. Separately, a detention warrant has been issued for Umut Altaş, described as a close associate of Mustafa Türkay Sonel, who is currently believed to be located in the U.S., further expanding the international dimension of the proceedings.

The Tunceli Bar Association stated that the case is being monitored under a heightened legal oversight mechanism, emphasizing procedural integrity and institutional responsibility. It underlined that, under the Criminal Procedure Code (CMK), the appointment of defense counsel is mandatory to ensure the continuity and legality of the investigation, following a request from the public prosecutor’s office.

In parallel, Justice Minister Akın Gürlek commented on the investigation, stating that the process is being fully conducted under the authority of the chief public prosecutor without political instruction or ministerial intervention.

Speaking to journalists at the Turkish Grand National Assembly prior to a Justice and Development Party (AK Party) group meeting, Gürlek emphasized that the case dates back to 2020 and had remained unresolved in a way that had failed to satisfy public conscience.

He noted that the investigation is being handled with extensive scrutiny, adding that prosecutors had carefully examined the file and initiated necessary procedural steps. Gürlek stressed that the case must be carried through to its conclusion, highlighting what he described as strong suspicion levels within the ongoing investigation.

Reiterating the limits of executive authority, the minister stated that the Justice Ministry has no capacity to direct investigations, emphasizing that prosecutors operate independently. He added that the focus should remain on whether a crime has been committed and whether suspects exist, rather than on individuals’ identities, professions or ranks.

Gürlek also addressed broader judicial matters, including ongoing investigations into illegal betting, organized crime and digital gambling networks. He said a special circular had been issued to all 81 provincial chief public prosecutors, instructing them to intensify enforcement efforts and ensure cases are pursued comprehensively.

Separately, Gülistan Doku’s sister, Aygül Doku, made additional claims regarding the investigation, stating that she received key information from members of the Altaş family. She alleged that Celal Altaş, Nurşen Altaş and Umut Altaş were involved in sharing details related to the case.

Aygül Doku further claimed that Umut Altaş left a written note alleging that Mustafa Türkay Sonel was responsible for the killing of Gülistan Doku. She also stated that the Altaş family had previously warned about their son’s associations, describing the situation as one that had “ruined his life,” and suggesting internal concern over his connections.

In another allegation, Doku referred to statements allegedly made by a former police officer currently in custody. She claimed he said, “I received $10,000 in exchange for deleting the evidence of my sister,” and further alleged, “I deleted Gülistan’s records myself for $10,000.”

Doku also cited another alleged statement attributed to the same individual, saying: “Gülistan was not killed that day. I had her footage until 7 a.m., I personally deleted it.”

Authorities have not confirmed these claims, and the statements remain part of the allegations presented by the family.