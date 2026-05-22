Authorities have launched an investigation after 33 dead cats were found in front of garbage containers in the Buca district of Izmir, western Türkiye, prosecutors said on Friday.

The Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said the incident came to the attention of authorities following posts shared on social media. Teams were dispatched to Adnan Kahveci Street, where an examination was carried out at the scene.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office said a probe had been initiated by the Bureau for Crimes Against the Environment, Urban Planning, Forests and Animals.

Investigators determined that a total of 33 dead cats, including both adult cats and kittens, had been left in front of garbage containers along the street.

The prosecutor's office said an immediate investigation was launched under Law No. 5199 on Animal Protection.

Officials said efforts are continuing to clarify all circumstances surrounding the incident, how the animals died and identify those responsible.

No information has yet been released regarding the cause of death of the cats, while authorities said the investigation is being conducted comprehensively.

The discovery has sparked sadness and outrage among residents, with many saying the sight of dozens of cats, including kittens, left beside garbage containers was as disturbing as the incident itself.