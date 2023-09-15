A body was found in the landing gear of the Turkish Airlines (THY) plane during routine technical maintenance of the aircraft after completing the Amsterdam-Istanbul flight.

According to the information, the Airbus A330 aircraft, which arrived from Amsterdam to Istanbul late Thursday, landed at Istanbul Airport. Subsequently, the plane was scheduled for routine technical maintenance – a standard procedure for aircraft after completing a flight.

During the maintenance procedure, a lifeless body was found in the landing gear of the plane. The police teams were immediately called to the scene and an extensive investigation is underway.