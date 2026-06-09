A total of 43 suspects, including education officials and private school owners, went on trial in Istanbul on Tuesday over allegations that they accepted bribes to issue fraudulent school diplomas, equivalency certificates and school safety reports.

According to an indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, the investigation was launched following a complaint by the Ministry of National Education's Inspection Board.

Prosecutors allege that members of the group worked together to facilitate fraudulent educational procedures in exchange for money, targeting both Turkish and foreign students.

The indictment claims that foreign nationals seeking equivalency certificates to continue their education in Türkiye were granted approvals despite failing to meet legal requirements, including residence, language proficiency and educational background criteria. In some cases, applicants allegedly received assistance during Turkish-language proficiency exams to obtain passing scores.

Investigators also found evidence that students who had not completed high school were enrolled as final-year students at affiliated private institutions and later presented as graduates within a short period. Authorities allege that these students received diplomas and equivalency certificates in return for bribes.

The scheme allegedly extended to Turkish students who had dropped out of school or failed to graduate. According to prosecutors, some students were enrolled in private evening schools, open high schools or similar institutions, assigned grades without attending classes or taking exams and awarded diplomas in as little as three months.

The indictment further alleges that students nearing graduation at private educational institutions were transferred to cooperating public schools in exchange for bribes and then shown as graduates of state schools.

Prosecutors said the suspects also manipulated licensing and inspection procedures for educational institutions. Authorities claim that officials ignored irregularities, including unauthorized student enrollments and technical deficiencies in school buildings, while preparing favorable reports.

The investigation additionally uncovered allegations involving core sample, or carot, reports required for schools after the devastating earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş on Feb. 6, 2023. Prosecutors allege that some reports were issued in exchange for bribes despite concerns over compliance with regulations.

According to the indictment, individuals seeking fraudulent diplomas were charged an average of $1,500 (TL 69,000). Investigators also found that foreign students' grades were allegedly inflated, often above 85, to improve their academic standing and provide advantages in university admission processes.

The suspects are charged with accepting bribes and fraud causing losses to public institutions. Prosecutors are seeking prison sentences ranging from seven to 22 years.

During the proceedings, the court also ruled that a separate investigation should be launched into allegations of forgery of official documents and referred the matter to prosecutors for further action.