Turkish authorities have launched an operation to apprehend 60 suspects in Türkiye as part of an investigation into international criminal organizations accused of trafficking more than 10 tons of narcotics, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for 163 suspects in connection with the investigation, which targets criminal networks involved in cross-border drug trafficking and money laundering, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office.

The investigation, conducted by the Organized Crime Investigation Bureau, uncovered criminal organizations that allegedly used encrypted communications software to coordinate the import and export of narcotics between countries.

The application enabled end-to-end encrypted messaging and operated on specially configured mobile phones with features such as microphones, cameras and GPS disabled, the statement said.

An examination of messages exchanged through the application revealed that the organizations transported narcotics obtained from various countries to Türkiye and other destinations.

Authorities identified 35 drug shipments carried out at various times in Türkiye and abroad, with the total weight of the narcotics exceeding 10 tons, according to the statement.

The organizations are also suspected of generating large amounts of illegal income and attempting to launder the proceeds through various methods.

Of the 168 suspects identified as having participated in the criminal activities, 29 are already in prison for other offenses, 74 are at large abroad, five have died and 60 are in Türkiye, the prosecutor’s office said.

Police teams from the Istanbul Police Department’s Narcotics Division launched simultaneous operations to apprehend the suspects located in Türkiye.

Authorities have also initiated procedures to seek Interpol Red Notices for suspects believed to be abroad to facilitate their international pursuit.

As part of the investigation, authorities seized all bank accounts and crypto assets belonging to 163 individuals, along with 556 immovable properties, 155 motor vehicles and ownership stakes in 71 companies. The assets were allegedly acquired using criminal proceeds and subsequently subjected to money laundering, the prosecutor’s office said. The investigation is ongoing.