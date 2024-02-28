In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, 101 suspects were apprehended on Wednesday in simultaneous anti-narcotics operations "Narkoçelik-3" across 15 provinces, announced Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya.

Yerlikaya took to social media to announce the success of the operations, stating, "The provincial gendarmerie, under the coordination of the Gendarmerie General Command KOM Department, conducted operations against drug manufacturers, sellers and street dealers."

Expressing their determination to rid the country of drug traffickers, Yerlikaya emphasized the government's commitment to preventing the poisoning of young people and society by drug dealers.

During the operations conducted in Istanbul, Hakkari, Ağrı, Antalya, Diyarbakır, Van, Tekirdağ, Aydın, Bitlis, Kayseri, Afyonkarahisar, Denizli, Balıkesir, Kahramanmaraş and Isparta, law enforcement seized 881 kilograms (1,942.27 pounds) of drugs.

Yerlikaya shared that a total of 101 suspects involved in drug trafficking and street dealing were apprehended.

The minister commended the gendarmerie teams for their successful operation, emphasizing the government's unwavering commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring the safety of citizens.