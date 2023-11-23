In the recent Narkogüç-37 Operation targeting drug and stimulant substance dealers in the provinces of Istanbul and Bursa, 156 suspects were apprehended, according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

Yerlikaya emphasized their determination to cleanse the country of drug traffickers and dealers in a statement on his social media account.

The Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate's Narcotics Division, with the participation of 624 personnel in several Istanbul districts, including Avcılar, Bahçelievler, Başakşehir, Bayrampaşa, Beyoğlu, Esenyurt, Eyüpsultan, Güngören, Kağıthane, Küçükçekmece, Üsküdar, Ümraniye and Şişli, conducted simultaneous operations at 96 addresses. Yerlikaya reported that 92 suspects were apprehended during these operations.

Additionally, in Bursa, the Provincial Security Directorate's Narcotics Division carried out operations in the city center to apprehend traffickers engaged in drug or stimulant substance trade, resulting in the arrest of 64 individuals.

Yerlikaya underscored that operations against drug traffickers throughout the country would continue to increase, stating: "In both operations, 116,500 ecstasy pills, 44.75 kilograms of bonzai, 10.202 kilograms of methamphetamine, various amounts of skunk, marijuana, heroin, cocaine, seven handguns, an automatic pistol, three rifles, and a substantial amount of foreign currency and Turkish lira were seized."

Furthermore, Yerlikaya announced that in the Bursa operation, 58 suspects with finalized prison sentences ranging from two to eight years for narcotics offenses had been apprehended.