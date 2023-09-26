Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Tuesday that 738 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized and two suspects were caught in an operation in Istanbul.

The minister tweeted and noted that 738 kilograms of the drug were seized in Beylikdüzü and Büyükçekmece by the Anti-Narcotic Crimes Branch Directorate and a similar operation was carried out in the Başakşehir district.

In his post on his social media account, Yerlikaya stated that the teams of the Istanbul Anti-Narcotic Crimes Branch conducted the operation as a result of the follow-up that has been going on for months and detained two.

"There will never be a passage to drug dealers who poison our youth and threaten our future! I heartily congratulate our security forces for their hard work," the minister said.