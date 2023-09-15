A cafe in Sarıyer, Maslak, became the scene of a dramatic shootout on the night of Sept. 6, as two unknown individuals on motorcycles opened fire inside the cafe. In response, six Swedish nationals in the cafe reportedly retaliated before fleeing the premises, only to be later detained by authorities.

The harrowing incident unfolded late in the evening when two individuals riding a motorcycle, their faces hidden by helmets and their license plates concealed, launched an armed attack inside the cafe. Chaos ensued as the cafe patrons and the assailants engaged in a brief firefight, causing those in the vicinity to scramble in fear. The attackers swiftly fled the scene on their motorcycles.

In the shootout's aftermath, the group from the cafe quickly boarded a minibus and left the area. Unfortunately, a 37-year-old Azerbaijani national, who happened to be in the cafe during the armed confrontation, sustained injuries to his left arm and leg. He was promptly hospitalized and is currently receiving medical treatment.

Upon learning of the incident, law enforcement authorities took swift action and initiated a pursuit of the fleeing assailants. An investigation into the incident, led by the Extortion Bureau, was launched. The license plate of a luxury minibus used by the cafe group was identified.

The minibus, registered to a Swedish national identified as I.A.,33, was intercepted in Ayazağa District. Subsequently, the minibus driver, K.K.,47, and the Swedish nationals Richard Icho M. 23, Mevludın M. 31, Salah K.M.A.Z. 24, Elvır M. (22), Harrıs L.O. 30, were taken into custody. The number of detainees rose to seven after Swedish national Setalla M.A.S. 21 was apprehended during raids conducted in the districts of Başakşehir and Sarıyer, based on identified addresses.

During the searches of the suspects' homes and vehicles, authorities uncovered two unlicensed firearms, a significant quantity of ammunition, air rifles, pistols and various narcotics.

In their statements to the police, the detained Swedish nationals claimed they had no knowledge of the identity of the initial attackers, asserting that they had fired in self-defense. Following the completion of necessary procedures, the suspects were transferred to the courthouse.

The police continue their efforts to ascertain the identities of the motorcycle assailants and to determine the motives behind the attack.