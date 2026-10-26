Türkiye has brought back 63 wanted criminals from eight countries over the past month, including 33 sought through Interpol red notices and 30 wanted nationally, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the suspects were apprehended and extradited to Türkiye between Sept. 23 and Oct. 23 through coordinated operations involving the Turkish National Police’s Interpol-Europol Department, the Justice Ministry and several police units responsible for organized crime, intelligence, narcotics, cybercrime, public order and counterterrorism.

Georgia accounted for the largest number of extraditions, with 49 suspects returned to Türkiye. Five were brought back from Germany, three from Greece and two from Kyrgyzstan. Bulgaria, Moldova, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Montenegro each returned one suspect.

The ministry did not disclose the suspects’ identities, referring to them by initials.

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said the results demonstrated the effectiveness of Türkiye’s international security cooperation.

He warned fugitives who believe fleeing abroad will help them evade justice that Turkish authorities would continue pursuing them beyond the country’s borders.

“Crossing the border only changes the address where we will find you,” Çiftçi said, adding that neither illicit money, criminal connections nor distance would protect wanted suspects.

He also praised the relevant police departments and officers for their work and thanked Justice Ministry officials and law enforcement agencies in cooperating countries for supporting the extradition process.

The Interior Ministry said Turkish authorities would continue efforts to track down and return fugitives, including alleged members of organized crime groups and drug traffickers, through international cooperation.