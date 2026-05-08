Authorities in Ankara have returned 48 wanted suspects to Türkiye, including 27 individuals sought under Interpol Red Notices and 21 others wanted at the national level, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the operation was carried out in coordination with the General Directorate of Security’s Interpol-Europol Department, the Justice Ministry and other related units, working together with foreign law enforcement agencies to locate and extradite fugitives who had fled abroad.

The ministry said the suspects were brought back from 11 countries, including Georgia, Germany, Greece, the U.S., the Netherlands, Montenegro, Poland, Iraq, Russia, Serbia and Jordan.

A total of 31 suspects were extradited from Georgia, seven from Germany and two from Greece, while the remaining individuals were returned separately from the other countries listed in the statement.

Officials said those extradited included organized crime group members and drug traffickers wanted under international and national arrest warrants.

The ministry emphasized that operations targeting fugitives linked to organized crime and narcotics trafficking would continue.

“We congratulate our heroic police officers, departments and all personnel involved in the operations. We also thank Justice Ministry officials for their support,” the statement said.