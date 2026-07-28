Türkiye has repatriated 65 wanted fugitives, including 27 sought under Interpol Red Notices, in a coordinated international operation targeting suspects who had fled abroad, the Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

The ministry said the operation was carried out in coordination with the General Directorate of Security's Interpol-Europol Department, the Justice Ministry and relevant authorities in the countries where the suspects were located.

A total of 27 fugitives wanted under Red Notices and 38 wanted at the national level were apprehended and returned to Türkiye, according to the statement.

The suspects were extradited from 8 countries, with the majority brought back from Georgia. Others were returned from Germany, Belgium, Austria, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ukraine, Greece and North Macedonia.

The ministry said the fugitives included members of organized crime groups and drug traffickers, adding that efforts to locate and return wanted suspects from abroad will continue.

"We continue to apprehend and bring back members of organized crime organizations, drug traffickers and other fugitives wanted under Red Notices and at the national level," the ministry said.

The statement also praised the police officers, relevant departments and Justice Ministry officials involved in the operation for their cooperation.