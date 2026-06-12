Turkish authorities have detained 28 suspects and appointed supervisory trustees to 13 companies as part of a sweeping investigation into alleged price manipulation and anti-competitive practices in the country's poultry sector, officials said Friday.

The investigation, coordinated by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, was launched following public complaints, reports and allegations regarding recent increases in poultry prices and their impact on consumers.

According to prosecutors, authorities are examining whether several poultry companies and their executives coordinated pricing, supply and sales policies in a manner that distorted market conditions and harmed consumers.

The Organized Crime Investigation Bureau found strong indications that some company officials may have acted together to influence price formation in the sector, potentially undermining fair competition and disrupting the free market system.

As part of the probe, simultaneous operations were carried out in Istanbul, Ankara, Balıkesir, Bolu, Bursa, Izmir, Samsun and Uşak. Authorities executed detention warrants, searches and seizure orders against company executives and other suspects.

The investigation focuses on allegations including establishing and managing a criminal organization, membership in a criminal organization, manipulating prices and refusing sales in violation of relevant legislation.

Of the 32 suspects for whom detention warrants were issued, 28 have been taken into custody, while efforts to locate the remaining suspects continue.

Prosecutors also ordered the appointment of supervisory trustees to 13 companies under Article 133 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The measure aims to ensure that company activities continue in a lawful, transparent and auditable manner while safeguarding the country's food supply chain.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said the operation was conducted to protect consumers and preserve fair market conditions in the poultry industry.

In a statement shared on social media, Gürlek emphasized that ensuring citizens' access to essential food products under fair and reasonable conditions remains a priority for the government.

He noted that the Ministries of Justice, Interior, Trade, and Treasury and Finance had coordinated efforts throughout the investigation.

"A simultaneous judicial operation was carried out in eight provinces against actions believed to have disrupted market operations in the poultry sector, caused unjustified price increases and led to consumer harm," Gürlek said.

He added that trustees were appointed to the companies to prevent disruptions to the food supply chain and ensure business operations remain transparent and subject to oversight.

The minister also stressed that authorities would not tolerate attempts to undermine citizens' economic rights, distort market order or generate unfair profits.

The prosecutor's office said the investigation is continuing to protect consumer rights, maintain fair competition and safeguard public access to essential food products.