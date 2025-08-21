Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced Thursday that three fugitives wanted on international Interpol Red Notices have been extradited from Russia to Türkiye.

In a statement shared on social media, Yerlikaya said the operation included the return of U.D., the leader of the Demirözler organized crime group, who was wanted for 53 offenses ranging from forming a criminal organization and drug trafficking to murder, attempted murder, assault, arms violations, and unlawful detention.

He added that M.S., linked to another organized crime group led by E.Y. and sought on charges of murder, attempted murder and assault, was also extradited, along with S.G., who was wanted for the murder of a child.

Yerlikaya stressed that Turkish authorities are determined to pursue fugitives abroad in cooperation with foreign law enforcement agencies. He praised the Justice Ministry and security units involved in the operation, including Interpol-Europol, intelligence, special operations, organized crime, narcotics, aviation and public security departments, as well as police in Trabzon and Samsun.

“No matter what kind of notice they are wanted under, and no matter which country they flee to, they will not escape the Turkish police,” he said.

Ankara seeks closer cooperation against organized crime and terrorism from abroad amid efforts to stamp out the so-called mafia. Under Yerlikaya, the country launched a renewed crackdown on criminal gangs, forcing notorious mobsters to flee the country.