The Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) celebrated its 20th anniversary on Dec.18 with the participation of Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Enes Eminoğlu, senior executives from Iran, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Cameroon, Sudan, Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as well as executives from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and many guests at ICYF headquarters.

The program began with ICYF President Taha Ayhan highlighting ICYF’s work over the past 20 years and its reach of 23 million young people.

“We are raising the future leaders with the common vision of empowering Muslim youth,” Ayhan said.

He stated that ICYF’s main goal has been to address the challenges faced by young people in OIC countries, such as economic instability, unemployment and limited access to quality education, while also strengthening the bonds among Muslim youth by creating key platforms for youth engagement and empowerment.

“These challenges also present new opportunities, especially through the rise of technological advancements such as digital transformation and the green economy,” Ayhan added.

He further noted that ICYF has established 650 student network clubs (MOIC clubs) across 73 countries and formed partnerships with more than 200 universities in 15 countries to create effective collaborations. ICYF organizes approximately 35 youth-oriented events at both national and international levels every year and participates in more than 30 global events.

“These events bring together thousands of young people from member and non-member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, promote intercultural exchange and dialogue and enhance the leadership and innovation capacities of young people,” Ayhan said.

Ayhan also announced that the ICYF Online Academy will launch new modules in 2025 to develop youth leadership skills further. Currently, the ICYF Diplomacy Academy provides young people with tools to address global challenges, while the ICYF Alumni Network strengthens lifelong collaboration by maintaining connections among alumni.

All of ICYF’s achievements have been made possible by the political and financial commitment shown by the Turkish and Azerbaijani governments, Ayhan said. He thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye and President İlham Aliyev of Azerbaijan, emphasizing their support was crucial in realizing ICYF’s vision.

“As the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Turkey, we are providing the necessary support to ICYF by making all our facilities available to the youth of the Islamic world,” said Enes Eminoğlu, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, in his speech.

He added that ICYF has made significant progress in empowering the youth of the Islamic world since its establishment in 2004.

ICYF was founded after the first General Assembly held in Baku in December 2004. Over the last 20 years, ICYF has grown significantly, having launched 36 programs in 13 countries in 2019, involving 2.8 million young people. By 2024, ICYF has implemented 228 programs in 25 countries, reaching more than 23 million young people.

In 2024, the 10th National Youth Capital of Islamic Cooperation Program was celebrated in Shusha, Azerbaijan. Marrakech, Morocco, has been selected as the Youth Capital for 2025.

During the program, Ramil Jabbarov, Head of the Youth Affairs Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, emphasized that Shusha’s selection as the Youth Capital has helped the recently liberated city from Armenian occupation become “a symbol of Muslim youth” and “an international destination for young people.”

Ayhan also commented on the ongoing struggles in other parts of the Islamic world. Among these, the ongoing genocide in Gaza and recent developments in Syria are of critical importance.

“Gaza is a deep, bleeding wound in our hearts. ICYF is committed to raising the voices of Palestinian youth, defending their rights and supporting initiatives that highlight their resilience around the world. Likewise, in Syria, as we pray for peace and stability, and as we feel the joy of families returning home to rebuild their lives, ICYF will be there to support youth efforts in rebuilding their communities and healing the wounds,” Ayhan said.