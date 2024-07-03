Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), through its subsidiary IETT, has introduced electric minibuses on Büyükada, referred to by locals as "azmanbüs." A group has filed a criminal complaint against IBB Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu and IETT General Manager Irfan Demet.

Residents of the islands filed the complaint at Çağlayan Courthouse, stating in their petition that the islands were declared a Special Environmental Protection Area by a Presidential Decree in 2021.

They expressed concern that motor vehicles were introduced into the protected area without legal basis, posing risks to passenger safety with unregistered and uninsured vehicles. They cited Imamoğlu's statement on June 24 to the press, in which he acknowledged the operation of L-type vehicles on the islands under temporary permits despite legal restrictions and disregarding passenger safety.

The petition highlighted that there was no need for public transportation on the islands, yet such initiatives were being enforced, resulting in millions of wasted spending and failing to address the islands' rubbish problem. It emphasized that bus terminals were built on the coasts of Heybeliada and Burgazada by IETT without legal allocation to IBB and without coastal zoning plans for the islands.

The petition demanded legal action against IBB Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu and IETT General Manager Irfan Demet for negligence in fulfilling their duties, misuse of office, violation of the Cultural and Natural Heritage Protection Law and violation of the Coastal Law.

Following the criminal complaint, Dolunay Baykul, speaking on behalf of the group, emphasized that what sets the islands apart from other conservation areas is their complete prohibition of motor vehicle traffic. She criticized the IBB for introducing unregistered and unlicensed minibuses in 2020, followed by licensed minibuses dubbed "azmanbüs" by the islanders since June 15, 2024.

Baykul noted that these minibuses, purportedly serving school and hospital transport needs, operated at exorbitant prices. She underscored the destruction of the islands' historical, cultural and natural fabric due to tourism demands amid a global ecological crisis, emphasizing the importance of vehicle-free areas worldwide.

She concluded by asserting that while many municipalities worldwide strive to increase such areas, Türkiye risks losing its vehicle-free islands due to IBB's undemocratic practices, emphasizing that the islands are conservation areas, not investment zones for profit.