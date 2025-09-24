Academics and experts gathered in Samsun, northern Türkiye, for a workshop addressing the growing threat of invasive species in the Black Sea, with a particular focus on the Israeli carp. Professor Fatma Telli Karakoç, a faculty member at the Black Sea Technical University (KTÜ) Faculty of Marine Sciences, explained that this species is causing significant economic losses, damaging fishermen’s nets, and consuming the eggs and larvae of other fish, posing serious challenges to local fisheries.

The workshop, titled “Developing an Invasive Alien Species Observation Network to Assess Climate Change Impacts and Contextual Ecosystem Services in Black Sea Delta Protection Areas,” brought together domestic and international academics to evaluate invasive species in the Kızılırmak Delta and assess associated risk factors.

Karakoç highlighted that the project, supported under the European Union’s cross-border cooperation framework, examines the ecosystem services offered by invasive species while also evaluating their broader ecological impacts. The project involves six partner countries, including Türkiye, and the Turkish team consists of 11 members actively sampling the deltas.

"Each country focuses on its designated area: KTÜ studies aquatic ecosystems, Ukraine examines both aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, Greece focuses on terrestrial ecosystems, and Romania primarily studies terrestrial species and insects. Our goal is to understand the economic impact of invasive species across all Black Sea deltas, intervene where possible, and model development scenarios influenced by climate change,” she said.

Karakoç emphasized that the Israeli carp is particularly problematic in aquatic ecosystems. “It causes economic losses because its meat is not preferred, it tears fishermen’s nets, and consumes the eggs and larvae of other fish. The ministry is providing support to affected fishermen. However, our recent sampling shows an increase in zander populations, which is positive. Although zander is also invasive, it is popular with the public and has valuable meat, making it a preferred choice for fishermen,” she added.

Experts stressed the importance of monitoring and managing invasive species to protect both local economies and ecological balance.

Mustafa Güler, head of the Kızılırmak Delta, underscored the ecological value of the area beyond its bird populations. “While much attention is on bird species, the dunes and overall ecosystem are extremely important. Flooded forests and wetlands are critical habitats. Bird diversity in the delta reaches 365 species. Considering that Türkiye has around 500 bird species in total, the fact that 365 species are recorded in a single area, the Kızılırmak Delta, is remarkable and represents the highest diversity documented in a single location,” he said.

Professor Coşkun Erüz, faculty member at KTÜ Sürmene Faculty of Marine Sciences, provided additional information on delta formation and coastal erosion, highlighting the need for continued scientific study to preserve these fragile ecosystems.

The workshop will continue until Sept. 27 in Samsun, focusing on expanding the invasive species observation network, strengthening cross-border cooperation and promoting sustainable management of Black Sea deltas.