Police teams in Adana detained 11 suspects, five Israeli and two Syrian, on allegations of organ trafficking.

The Provincial Directorate of Security's Anti-Smuggling and Border Gates Branch began investigating after examining the passports of seven individuals who arrived in Adana from Israel about a month ago by plane. Two of these individuals, A.S. (20) and Z.M.Z. (21), both Syrian nationals, were found to have fake passports.

Further investigation revealed that Syrian nationals A.S. and Z.M.Z. had reached an agreement with Israeli nationals S.A.S. (68) and E.A.M. (28) for kidney transplants in Adana in exchange for money.

Following technical and physical surveillance, the police conducted an operation and apprehended the suspects, including the Syrians and Israelis.

During searches at the suspects' residences, $65,000, TL 10,400 ($321.77), 994 Israeli shekels ($267.26) and numerous fake passports were seized. The suspects underwent health checks at the Adana Forensic Medicine Unit before being taken into custody by the police.