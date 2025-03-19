Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that the Istanbul Airport-Arnavutköy metro line, which was inaugurated a year ago, has transported 4.2 million passengers along its route.

In a written statement regarding the metro line, Uraloğlu recalled that the Istanbul Airport-Arnavutköy section of the Gayrettepe-Istanbul Airport-Arnavutköy metro was put into service one year ago. "Thus, we have extended the length of the metro lines we have built and put into operation across Istanbul to 161.8 kilometers. This line alone has carried 4.2 million passengers in the past year," he stated.

Referring to the transportation projects implemented in Istanbul, Uraloğlu said: "We have completed and opened numerous urban rail system lines for Istanbul residents, including the century’s project Marmaray, the Gebze-Halkalı suburban line, the Gayrettepe-Kağıthane-Istanbul Airport metro, the Istanbul Airport-Arnavutköy section, the Sirkeci-Kazlıçeşme rail system line, the Levent-Hisarüstü metro, the Pendik-Sabiha Gökçen Airport metro, the Başakşehir-Çam and Sakura City Hospital-Kayaşehir metro, and the Bakırköy Sahil-Bahçelievler-Güngören-Bağcılar Kirazlı metro."

He added that construction work is ongoing for the Halkalı-Istanbul Airport line’s Halkalı-Arnavutköy section and the Altunizade-Çamlıca Mosque-Bosna Boulevard metro.

The Arnavutköy-Istanbul Airport metro line, which reduces travel time between Arnavutköy and Istanbul Airport to just eight minutes, features four stations: Arnavutköy, Taşoluk, Cargo Terminal and Istanbul Airport. Uraloğlu emphasized that this line has significantly contributed to improving the speed and comfort of urban transportation in Istanbul.

Uraloğlu also highlighted that the Istanbul Airport-Cargo Terminal station was opened on Jan. 22, 2023, while the Taşoluk and Arnavutköy stations became operational on March 19, 2024.

He noted that since the full opening of the Gayrettepe-Istanbul Airport-Arnavutköy metro line, a total of 17.2 million passengers have been transported. The line set a new record on Feb. 19, 2025, carrying 37,843 passengers in a single day.