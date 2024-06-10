At Istanbul Airport, services by Turkish telecom operator Turkcell's Global Bilgi division facilitate 24/7 support for hearing and visually impaired individuals through its video call center.

Featuring screen sharing, and live visual and audio support, the call center enhances the airport experience for disabled guests.

Hande Zop Erol, deputy general manager of sales at Turkcell Global Bilgi, highlighted the barrier-free communication service.

"Our service ensures round-the-clock assistance for hearing and visually impaired individuals. For instance, visually impaired passengers can utilize the 'Route With Me' map internal navigation feature on the IGA Istanbul Airport mobile application for directions," Erol noted.

"In addition to the app, the center offers detailed tariff information, explanations and live video support, enhancing guidance for guests. Similarly, hearing impaired passengers can benefit from sign language services through our center, ensuring smoother and more comfortable travel experiences."

"I am delighted to affirm that such an initiative aligns with our vision of 'providing customers with a unique digital experience' and our goal of 'providing equal communication opportunities for everyone."

System full of advantages

The center offers the opportunity to establish video communication with customers in addition to voice communication. The system, which makes it possible to establish instant and face-to-face video communication with customers by exceeding the limits of traditional communication, provides faster and more effective solutions with screen sharing and live visual support.

Companies can establish close contact with the user thanks to features such as taking photos with customers, optical character recognition and browsing the internet together. The center can also be used effectively in processes such as wet signatures, sales and after-sales support, damage assessment and remote technical support.

It also aims to enable individuals from all segments of society to receive equal service by overcoming barriers through technology. Turkcell Global Bilgi continues to offer digital solutions to maximize customer experience and continues to invest in this area.