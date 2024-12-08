The 4th Istanbul Education Summit, organized by the Türkiye Maarif Foundation with the theme "Education for a Fair and Equitable Society for a Sustainable Future," was held online on Dec. 6-7. The summit's theme served as a powerful tool to promote education, justice, equality, compassion, and global peace.

Professor Birol Akgün, president of the Türkiye Maarif Foundation expressed deep sorrow over the ongoing genocide in Gaza, emphasizing the foundation’s mission to serve humanity through education. He condemned the violence and injustice, especially toward children and vulnerable groups, and stressed that education holds the power to create hope for empathy, understanding and peace.

Akgün also shared the innovative steps taken by the Maarif Foundation, including the introduction of artificial intelligence courses in seven schools. He emphasized that while the world is changing rapidly, especially due to technological revolutions and environmental crises, education must adapt while maintaining compassion, empathy and collective virtue at its core.

Akgün proudly mentioned that the Türkiye Maarif Foundation, with over 450 schools in more than 50 countries, aims to nurture individuals representing academic excellence and moral integrity, prepared with 21st-century skills and committed to creating a peaceful, just and wiser world. He also expressed pride in teaching Turkish, not as a means of influence but as a bridge for cultural understanding and dialogue, fostering mutual respect and valuing cultural diversity.

The summit featured messages from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who emphasized Türkiye’s global role in higher education, with over 338,000 international students studying in Turkish universities, positioning Türkiye among the top 10 globally in terms of international student numbers. He praised the Türkiye Maarif Foundation for its efforts to extend Türkiye’s rich educational legacy worldwide, with over 446 schools, one university and various educational centers, serving more than 50,000 students across 55 countries. Erdoğan acknowledged the foundation's successful integration of international teaching methods with local curricula and its role in promoting intercultural communication.

Erdoğan’s message also expressed appreciation for the Foundation’s staff worldwide, noting their sacrifices in difficult conditions to carry the flag of Turkish education in countries from Kosovo to Colombia, Pakistan to South Africa. He pledged continued support for the foundation's work, congratulating the teachers, administrators, and staff for their dedication.

The summit, which continued with dynamic discussions and sessions, also saw the closing speech by Zeynep Arkan, a member of the Türkiye Maarif Foundation's board of trustees and chair of the organizing committee. She emphasized that education’s transformative power can create inclusive, resilient, and strong communities. She mentioned that the summit successfully promoted a dialogue-based educational approach and outlined future goals to ensure that education remains a catalyst for positive societal change.

The summit’s concluding session included the presentation of the "Good Practice Awards" to highlight innovative teaching practices at Türkiye Maarif Foundation schools.

Additionally, a panel titled "New and Sustainable School Culture" took place, moderated by Professor Hayati Akyol from Gazi University. The panel featured Claire Alkouatli from the University of South Australia, who underscored the importance of educators and their role in fostering diversity and inclusivity. She also noted that cognitive development in children is deeply tied to affection and close relationships with caring adults, which is essential for fostering a healthy learning environment.