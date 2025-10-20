Nearly 70,000 women in Istanbul have undergone free breast cancer screenings this year, with more than 4,400 identified as being at risk, according to Dr. Burhan Küçükoğlu, head of the Public Health Services Department at the Istanbul Provincial Health Directorate.

Küçükoğlu noted that during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, breast cancer continues to be the most prevalent and deadliest cancer affecting women in Türkiye, emphasizing the crucial role of early detection and regular screenings in saving lives.

He noted that 69,850 women have been screened so far this year through the city’s Cancer Early Diagnosis, Screening and Training Centers (KETEM), with 4,470 identified as being at risk. Those women were referred to diagnostic centers for further evaluation, and 144 were diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. Several other cases remain under examination, he said.

Küçükoğlu emphasized that breast cancer screenings continue uninterrupted across Istanbul, with an expanding network of centers offering free services to residents. “We currently have 18 KETEMs in operation,” he said. “By the end of the year, six additional centers will open, increasing the total to 24. We also have 18 mammography devices in use, and six more are in the final stages of approval.”

He added that the new facilities will allow more women to access early diagnosis services without long waiting times or travel difficulties.

Under Türkiye’s national breast cancer screening program, all women aged 40 to 69 are offered mammography every two years, while education and counseling services are provided at KETEMs and healthy life centers throughout the city.

Küçükoğlu said that all women over the age of 20 should learn how to perform breast self-examinations with guidance from their family physicians and should practice them every month. He also recommended that women undergo a clinical breast examination by a doctor at least once a year.

“Breast cancer is one of the leading causes of death among women, but early detection saves lives,” he said. “Even if there are no symptoms, women should not skip regular screenings. All our services are completely free.”

To ensure that no patient is left behind, Küçükoğlu said Istanbul has implemented a special follow-up system for individuals with risky mammography results.

“We contact every patient personally,” he explained. “We schedule hospital appointments based on their availability, call the day before to confirm and follow up after the appointment. We stand by our citizens throughout the entire process. Early diagnosis is vital. During awareness month, our call to citizens is simple: Overcome your fear, get screened.”

Küçükoğlu also thanked family physicians, district health directorates and healthy life centers for their active collaboration in reaching more women across the city.

“Our goal is not only to detect cancer early but also to ensure that every woman feels supported throughout her journey,” he said. “We are ready to walk this path together with our citizens, from screening to treatment.”