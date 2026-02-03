The rise in crimes involving individuals under 18 has become a critical issue in Istanbul, drawing heightened attention from law enforcement and prosecutors. Detailed indictments prepared by Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Offices expose how organized criminal groups systematically recruit, manipulate and deploy children in complex, violent criminal networks. This trend highlights the evolving nature of crime, where children are no longer peripheral but central actors in organized illegal activities.

Anadolu Agency’s (AA) investigative report “Young age, serious crime” delves into indictments focused on organized crime rings, particularly those that use minors as a tool for advancing their illicit objectives. These groups, often dubbed “new generation criminal organizations,” have emerged from traditional crime syndicates by leveraging technological advancements and the pervasive influence of social media to amplify their reach and impact.

Groups such as the “Daltons,” “Casperlers” and “Redkits,” named after popular cartoon characters, have strategically crafted their identities to foster fear and chaos, disrupting public safety with a sophisticated approach to recruitment and criminal operations.

While the leaders of these gangs enjoy luxurious lives often in bordering countries, they maintain tight control over their operations within Istanbul, employing minors as front-line participants in their activities.

The indictments reveal that these criminal groups deliberately target children aged between 15 and 18, focusing on those grappling with family issues, economic deprivation or substance dependency. These vulnerabilities create fertile ground for recruitment, as children seek identity, belonging, and financial relief.

Prosecutors note that many of these minors already have a criminal history involving offenses such as assault, theft or weapons violations, making them easier to integrate into gang structures.

One indictment highlights the “Daltons” group’s use of apartments rented in districts like Esenyurt and Bahçelievler, serving as “organization houses.” These sites function as operational hubs where children stay for several days before receiving direct orders from leaders.

At these houses, minors are equipped with weapons, ammunition, masks, ballistic vests, explosives and motorcycles or vehicles needed for committing crimes. Roles within the gang are meticulously assigned “motorcyclists” skilled in motorcycle riding, “shooters” responsible for armed assaults, and “jokers” who act as backup operatives when primary teams fail.

The indictment underscores that this criminal organization markedly differs from traditional gangs in its structure, recruitment methods, and operational strategies.

Another indictment focusing on the “Casperlers” gang reveals a high level of digital sophistication in recruitment tactics. This group manages social media accounts where they share videos of their criminal acts and lifestyle, cultivating an image that appeals to youth, especially those aged 16 to 25.

The content often draws from popular crime dramas broadcast on national television, idealizing and glamorizing gangster life. Prosecutors indicate that this propaganda influences young people struggling with physical and psychological challenges to voluntarily join the gang, seeking validation and purpose.

The “Casperlers” also actively recruit via online gaming platforms, exploiting the accessibility and engagement these sites provide among youth. According to the indictment, many of the gang’s front-line operatives are minors recruited from economically disadvantaged neighborhoods. The gang promises them payments between TL 10,000 ($230) and TL 50,000 for participating in criminal acts, although many receive only a fraction of this amount, transferred through intermediaries or disguised accounts.

Children involved in serious crimes, including attempted murder, are supported with resources such as shelter, clothing and communication devices to maintain their allegiance and ensure operational secrecy. This system creates a dependency that traps minors within the gang’s influence, making disengagement difficult even for those who wish to leave.

A key factor highlighted by prosecutors is the role of family dysfunction and socio-economic hardships in predisposing minors to criminal involvement. Many recruited children come from broken homes marked by neglect, domestic violence, poverty or lack of supervision.

These conditions drive vulnerable youth to seek respect, status and belonging through gang membership. Prosecutors stress that gang leaders exploit these desires by positioning themselves as protectors and benefactors, promising security and identity through “brotherhood” within the organization.

The indictments also reveal that minors often serve as recruiters themselves, encouraging peers to join and thus perpetuating the cycle of recruitment and crime. This peer influence is compounded by the glamorization of gang culture on social media, where images of weapons, luxury and power create a seductive allure.

Authorities are actively pursuing these criminal organizations, focusing on dismantling recruitment networks and disrupting their communication channels. However, experts emphasize that law enforcement alone cannot solve this deeply rooted social problem. Effective prevention requires comprehensive strategies involving family support programs, education, mental health services and rehabilitation initiatives to address the underlying causes driving minors into crime.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Offices continue to build cases against these gangs, aiming to hold leaders accountable and safeguard youth from exploitation. Public awareness campaigns are also underway to inform communities about the dangers posed by these organizations and to encourage reporting suspicious activity.