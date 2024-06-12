Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality's (IBB) Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) has issued a warning regarding temperatures anticipated to surpass 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) and the heightened risk of forest fires.

According to AKOM, Istanbul, along with the western and southern regions of the country, is experiencing the influence of airwaves originating from Africa and Basra.

The statement emphasizes that temperatures are forecasted to exceed 35 degrees Celsius starting on Tuesday and the sweltering weather is expected to persist throughout the week. It cautions vulnerable groups such as the elderly, sick, pregnant women and children against prolonged exposure to the sun, particularly between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the heat is most intense.

In response to the scorching heat, citizens have been seeking relief by swimming in the sea. However, as temperatures soar, humidity levels have risen, posing challenges for Istanbulites. While some individuals have opted to cool off by swimming at beaches, others have sought shade under trees to escape the heat.

Sunbathing and swimming have been observed at various beach spots, including Sarayburnu, Ahırkapı and Çatlamışkapı, along the coastal road, pedestrians have struggled with the combination of heat and humidity.

There has been a surge in demand for air conditioning sales, maintenance and installation as temperatures continue to climb. However, due to the overwhelming demand, individuals seeking to purchase new air conditioners or service existing ones are facing extended wait times.

Derviş Karataş, the owner of a white goods store in Kartal, emphasized the importance of addressing air conditioning needs before the peak summer months. He explained that while there may be no shortage of air conditioning units in stock, installation services are experiencing delays due to high demand.

Karataş advised consumers to regularly clean air conditioner filters at home every three to six months to maintain efficiency. He also recommended scheduling detailed maintenance by service personnel every one to two years, preferably during the spring months.