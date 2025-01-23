Istanbul ranked first globally in hours lost to traffic congestion last year, followed by New York, Chicago, London and Mexico City.

According to information compiled from the "2024 Global Traffic Scorecard" report published by INRIX, a U.S.-based global software and data firm, the report analyzed transportation data and trends from 946 urban areas worldwide.

The findings aim to provide road authorities, transportation planners, engineers, policymakers and the public with tools to monitor and measure traffic in their regions. The report highlights that while road travel drives demand due to the movement of people, goods and services, congestion occurs when demand exceeds road space supply.

Traffic is also viewed as a barometer of economic activity. "While traffic congestion has negative impacts on the economy, it also indicates economic activity," the report states.

Istanbul topped the list with 105 hours lost due to traffic congestion, marking a 15% increase in delays compared to 2023. The city outpaced New York and Chicago, which both reported 102 hours lost, followed by London with 101 hours and Mexico City with 97 hours.

The report noted a reshuffling of the most congested metropolitan areas, with Istanbul taking the top spot for the first time. Among the 100 global cities analyzed, 69 experienced increased delays compared to 2023, 22 saw improvements and nine reported no significant changes.

In the United States, drivers in New York and Chicago also lost 102 hours to congestion, followed by Los Angeles with 88 hours, Boston with 79 hours and Philadelphia with 77 hours. On average, U.S. drivers lost 43 hours to congestion, equivalent to $771 in time value. Fridays were identified as the busiest travel days.

The report also highlighted an increase in weekend and nighttime travel to city centers in the U.S., signaling a revival of downtown vibrancy post-pandemic. Teleworking decreased by 8% nationwide, with technology hubs like San Jose, San Francisco and Seattle recording the most significant drops in remote work.

Traffic delays varied across European countries. In France, only half of the urban areas analyzed experienced increased delays, while 65% of urban areas in Spain reported worsening congestion. In Germany, 73% of urban areas, or 53 cities, saw increased delays.

In the United Kingdom, overall congestion remained stable, with London accounting for half of the country’s traffic delays. U.K. drivers lost an average of 61 hours, valued at 581 pounds ($715), while German drivers lost 43 hours, valued at 470 pounds. Remote and hybrid work trends in the U.K. remained steady throughout 2024.