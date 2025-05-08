The Earthquake Transformation Evaluation Meeting was held under the chairmanship of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum at the Istanbul governor's office on May 8.

The meeting was attended by Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Deputy Minister Ömer Bulut, Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, Housing Development Administration (TOKI) President Levent Sungur, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Deputy Mayor Nuri Aslan, IBB Secretary-General Volkan Demir, deputy governors and the mayors of all 39 districts in Istanbul.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Kurum underlined Istanbul’s central role in Türkiye’s future, saying: “Istanbul is the heart of Türkiye. Its population, economic magnitude and historical depth make it uniquely valuable to our country. The future of Türkiye is directly linked to the future of this city. If Istanbul becomes safer, Türkiye becomes stronger. But God forbid, in the opposite case, Türkiye would suffer irreparable damage.”

He noted that recent disasters and earthquakes felt in Istanbul have clearly shown the importance of the earthquake transformation initiative. “At this point, I consider the work we have done in the 11 provinces affected by the Disaster of the Century as a crucial example for Istanbul’s qualified transformation,” he added.

Kurum stated that 201,000 residences have been constructed since the Feb. 6 earthquakes: “As you know, on Feb. 6, 2023, we experienced the largest disaster in our history. From the first moments of the earthquake, our state and nation united in solidarity. In two years, we delivered 201,000 homes and began constructing the rest, aiming to complete 453,000 by year’s end. We now plan to swiftly apply this experience to Istanbul’s 39 districts.”

Kurum pointed out that 600,000 residences in Istanbul urgently need to be transformed. “Türkiye has lived with the silent but persistent reality of earthquakes beneath its soil for hundreds of years. Sixty-six percent of our geographical territory is under earthquake risk, and 71% of our population lives in these risky zones. Istanbul is at the top of these risky areas."

He continued: "As of 2025, Istanbul has 8.07 million residences and workplaces, of which 3.39 million were built in 2000 or earlier. Looking at the building stock in 2000, the entire city was at risk. But thanks to the regulations, legislative reforms and construction work we have implemented, 60% of Istanbul is now safe. Still, 600,000 residences urgently need to be transformed.”

He noted that TL 450 billion ($11.65 billion) has been invested in earthquake preparedness in Istanbul so far.

“Since the launch of the urban transformation mobilization in 2012, we have completed the transformation of 923,000 independent units. With the support of tens of thousands of architects, engineers, and workers, we are currently transforming 208,915 residences and workplaces across all 39 districts of the city,” he said.

Regarding the “Half on Us” campaign, Kurum said: “To accelerate Istanbul’s transformation, we increased credit and grant support from TL 1.5 million to TL 1.875 million. We have initiated the transformation of 62,000 residences under this campaign, and work is ongoing for 21,000 homes and workplaces.”

He also addressed the recent 6.2 magnitude earthquake in Istanbul, stating that the ministry inspected 452,000 residences and workplaces. Of these, 354,000 were undamaged, while 61,000 were slightly damaged and included in the campaign. Communication with residents is ongoing.

Emphasizing that the issue of earthquakes must not become a political tool, he also explained: “Our state has fully committed its resources to Istanbul’s transformation. We expect the same level of effort, commitment and sensitivity from all municipalities. As the ministry, we see all municipalities as partners in this transformation. Your actions and contributions are more important to us than anything else. We always say that earthquakes are above politics. This issue cannot be politicized or used for propaganda. It should not be exploited in ideological conflicts or election campaigns.”

Minister Kurum issued a strong call for unity across all political lines, urging every mayor to participate in Istanbul’s transformation efforts regardless of party affiliation.

Criticizing the misuse of public concern for political gain, he stressed: “Trying to exploit the concerns and sensitivities of our citizens through misinformation and disinformation on such a vital issue is one of the worst things that can be done to this country and the people of this city. Everyone must act with this sense of responsibility and seriousness.”

Kurum emphasized that addressing the risks facing Istanbul should not fall solely on the shoulders of the ruling government or local municipalities. Instead, he appealed for a collective effort: “All political parties, municipalities, civil society organizations, media, universities – every segment of society must lend a hand and shoulder this burden. I give my word before our nation.”

He concluded his remarks by underlining the urgency of accelerating Istanbul’s urban transformation.

“Regarding Istanbul’s transformation,” he said, “if you want to meet with me, my phone and the doors of our ministry are wide open to you. Please call us, ask questions, make suggestions, request support and offer support.”

Minister Kurum acknowledged the reality of a likely earthquake in Istanbul but stressed that they will not wait for disaster to strike. “We must respond to the expected Istanbul earthquake with the long-awaited transformation of Istanbul,” he stated.

He described the government’s approach to this transformation: “We will implement our projects through holistic planning to reach an Istanbul free of earthquake fear. While we transform risky buildings, we will also accelerate social housing development. While we revive our city squares and historical assets, we will move industrial areas outside the city.”