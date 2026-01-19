As part of a growing boycott movement targeting brands identified as supporting Israel, Istanbul’s first boycott-focused market, “Free Gazza,” where no products associated with Zionism are sold, officially began operations last month.

The market, which started serving customers last month in the Beylikdüzü district on Istanbul’s western side, has drawn significant public attention for its ethical positioning, ownership structure and commitment to domestic production. Market manager Naile Aktaş and employee Muhammed Inan shared details regarding the establishment process, operational philosophy and the public response since opening.

Aktaş stated that the initiative emerged during a period when social sensitivity toward domestic and national production had intensified, particularly following developments in Gaza.

“Free Gaza Market was established at a time when people began asking what they could do in the face of oppression,” Aktaş said. “At the very least, we felt that we could stop purchasing their products, cut their financial flow, and limit their economic reach. This idea once again reminded us of the importance of supporting domestic and national production.”

She emphasized that the market is not owned by a single individual, but rather reflects a collective public effort supported by a wide base of shareholders.

“There are many partners in this initiative,” Aktaş explained. “Some are ordinary citizens who said, ‘I have small savings, jewelry, or gold coins and I want to buy a share with whatever I have.’ Some contributed large amounts, others very little, but everyone first gave from the heart. In that sense, this market does not belong to one person. It belongs to everyone. Free Gaza is the market of all those who practice the boycott.”

Aktaş underlined that the market’s shelves are primarily filled with domestic products, describing this as a deliberate and value-based strategy rather than a commercial preference.

“Domestic products represent the people’s own capital,” she said. “They circulate back into society and strengthen the public economically. For us, ensuring that domestic goods dominate shelf space is among our most fundamental priorities, because we recognize this as a form of collective power.”

She noted that while the market does include limited foreign products, these are only stocked if they are verified as having no links to Zionist support.

“There are cases where a product may be Italian or from another country, but if it has absolutely no connection to Zionism, we may include it,” Aktaş said. “However, any structure that supports Zionism is categorically excluded. At the same time, domestic production remains our primary focus.”

Aktaş also drew attention to changes in consumer behavior following the expansion of boycott awareness, noting that public sensitivity has moved beyond brand affiliation alone.

“With the events in Gaza, boycott awareness has reached a much higher level,” she said. “People now react not only to political alignment but also to unethical commercial behavior.”

She stated that some companies attempted to use the boycott environment as an opportunity to impose excessive price increases, prompting strong reactions from consumers.

“If the public encounters unjustified price hikes, even among domestic brands, those products quickly appear on boycott lists on social media,” Aktaş explained. “At that point, we can no longer stock them. It is no longer enough for a product to avoid supporting Zionism. It must also align with the public’s moral understanding of fairness.”

According to Aktaş, a new consumer mindset has emerged. “People now say, ‘If what belongs to me does not behave like me, I will not buy it. I will apply my own boycott.’ A strong social consciousness has developed.”

Aktaş explained that the decision to name the market “Free Gazza” in English was intentional and strategic, reflecting ambitions beyond Türkiye’s borders.

“Our goal is not limited to one neighborhood or one city,” she said. “Right now, we may be a single drop, but we are a drop with the potential to become an ocean.”

She emphasized that the name was chosen to ensure global understanding of the message.

“The purpose of using an internationally recognizable name is to convey the call for a free Gaza in a language the world can understand,” Aktaş said. “Boycott awareness already exists globally. Our aim is to elevate this awareness and eventually see markets under the Free Gaza name established in many countries.”

Describing boycott as a powerful social mechanism, Aktaş stressed its moral dimension. “Boycott is a powerful tool,” she said. “To those who say, ‘Nothing will change if I buy this product,’ I would say that indifference today may return to our own doorstep tomorrow. Before that happens, awareness must be strengthened.”

Muhammed Inan, who operates the market’s butcher section, highlighted customer satisfaction and growing trust among visitors.

“We sell entirely domestic livestock products that are prepared through halal-certified processes,” Inan said. “Customers are extremely satisfied. Many tell us they feel relieved because they no longer have to research brands constantly. They say they can now shop with peace of mind.”

He noted that despite the market’s location, customers travel from distant districts such as Maltepe and Pendik, particularly on weekends, specifically to support the initiative.

“People come not only to shop,” Inan said. “They come to support Gaza, domestic producers and ethical trade.”

Inan added that the market has significant potential for growth if supported by broader public engagement.

“We believe that people around the world who carry values such as compassion and conscience will support initiatives like this,” he said. “Rather than contributing to harm, consumers will prefer to support producers and companies that demonstrate ethical responsibility.”