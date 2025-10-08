The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into several well-known figures in the Turkish entertainment industry for alleged use of narcotic or stimulating substances. Those under investigation include Irem Derici, Kubilay Aka, Kaan Yıldırım, Hadise Açıkgöz, Berrak Tüzünataç, Duygu Özaslan, Demet Evgar, Meriç Aral, Özge Özpirinçci, Feyza Altun, Derin Talu, Deren Talu, Ziynet Sali, Birce Akalay, Dilan Polat, Engin Polat, Metin Akdülger and Ceren Moray.

The inquiry is being conducted by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office’s Bureau of Smuggling, Narcotics and Economic Crimes. Authorities said the investigation focuses on determining whether the suspects used controlled substances and whether such use violates Turkish law.

As part of the process, the suspects were taken to the Istanbul Provincial Gendarmerie Command to provide statements and blood samples. Officials emphasized that no arrest warrants have been issued and that all individuals will be released after completing the procedural requirements.

The case has drawn public attention due to the prominence of the individuals involved. Legal experts noted that further examinations and corroborating evidence will be critical in establishing the results. The prosecutor's office confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and promised updates as new developments arise.