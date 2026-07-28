The Istanbul Governor's Office has instructed schools across the province to provide designated prayer rooms, requiring newly built educational institutions to include spaces large enough for Friday prayers while asking existing schools to adapt suitable areas for the same purpose.

The directive, signed by Istanbul Governor Davut Gül and sent to the governorates of all 39 districts, said the measure is intended to enable students and education personnel to meet their religious needs on campus.

The governor's office said providing spaces for worship is part of protecting students' and staff members' fundamental rights and freedoms, citing Education Ministry regulations governing educational institutions.

Under the directive, architects planning new schools must incorporate mescits, Muslim prayer rooms, with sufficient capacity to accommodate Friday congregational prayers. Existing schools are instructed to designate appropriate indoor spaces as Friday prayer areas where feasible.

Officials said the policy aims to allow students to attend Friday prayers without leaving school grounds, improving safety and minimizing disruptions to the school day.

The directive, dated April 22, was sent to the relevant authorities for implementation.