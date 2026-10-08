The 7th Istanbul Initiative Summit, hosted by Türkiye’s Green Crescent Society (Yeşilay), began on Thursday in Istanbul, bringing together experts and representatives from organizations working to combat addiction around the world.

The summit focuses on comprehensive approaches to addiction prevention and treatment, narcotics threats, rights-based advocacy and sports-based prevention models.

Yeşilay Chairperson Mehmet Dinç said addiction is a global problem that requires countries and organizations to work together.

“Addiction is a problem that crosses borders,” Dinç said, noting that new substances can quickly spread between countries while new digital habits can affect millions of young people worldwide.

He said the Yeşilay carries out its work in three main areas: prevention, rehabilitation and advocacy, with people at the center of its efforts.

The organization operates 105 counseling centers across Türkiye that provide free psychosocial support to people experiencing addiction and their families. Its rehabilitation centers also support people seeking to rebuild their lives and recover from addiction.

Dinç said the International Green Crescent Federation brings together Green Crescent organizations from 70 countries, while the organization also cooperates with the U.N., the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime, and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Dinç also highlighted the emergence of new synthetic drugs, including fentanyl and nitazenes, which he said pose serious risks in different parts of the world.

He said the Istanbul Initiative, which currently has 30 members, has evolved beyond a meeting platform and provides an opportunity for participants to share solutions to rapidly changing addiction-related threats.

The summit continues Friday with 21 representatives from 16 nongovernmental organizations.