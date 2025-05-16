Motivated by a desire to help children orphaned by the war in Syria, Sinem Şahinler, a mother of four living in Istanbul, embarked on a journey that began with voluntary motherhood and eventually led her to become the foster parent of a premature baby named Maya. Through the association she founded, she also played a key role in helping 60 children find new homes.

When the war broke out in Syria, Şahinler wanted to adopt orphaned children affected by the conflict. However, since her own children were still very young at the time, she was unable to do so. Despite this, she never lost her desire to support children without families.

Her path crossed with child protection institutions under the Ministry of Family and Social Services. She began visiting children’s homes frequently and started working as a volunteer mother.

Driven by her compassion for orphans, Şahinler founded the Umut Evi Istanbul (Hope House Istanbul) Association and, with state support, began establishing children’s homes.

The first child to arrive at one of these homes was Maya, a premature and highly vulnerable baby. Şahinler became Maya’s foster mother, and since the founding of her association, she has helped dozens of children find permanent families.

Through this journey that began with voluntary caregiving, Şahinler transformed not only Maya’s life but also the future of her own family and many others.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Şahinler explained that she used to bring children from state-run children’s homes to her house frequently as a volunteer mother. She and her family would take the children on outings, go for picnics and spend time together.

Eventually, she founded the Hope House Istanbul Association and opened children’s homes. "Maya, whom I later became a foster mother to, was the first child to come to these homes," she said. "She was born at 25 weeks and needed intense care. Even a minor cold could cause her to develop pneumonia. I used to take her to the hospital and stay with her for weeks."

After her hospital treatment, Şahinler cared for Maya at home. Whenever she became sick again at the children's home, Şahinler continued to bring her back home.

She said her own children grew very attached to Maya and wanted her to stay with them permanently. "That's how I became her foster mother. She started living with us. It was a very natural and smooth transition into foster parenting. When I first saw Maya, my heart was drawn to her. All it takes is one visit to a children’s home and seeing those kids. The orphans from the war in Syria touched me deeply. I wasn’t able to adopt one, but this path brought me to Maya, to the association, and to helping so many other children."

Şahinler noted that her family quickly adapted to the new situation. "My husband used to say, ‘Can we really do this? What if we can’t love her as much as our own children, wouldn’t that be unfair?’ But Maya became the apple of everyone’s eye. It turned out to be a very easy and harmonious process. For Maya and my four children, my biggest dream is for them to someday build families as happy as ours."

Şahinler stated that the association has been active for 12 years and, in cooperation with the state, has helped match 60 children with foster families. She emphasized that it is important for those who wish to become foster parents to first volunteer in children’s homes.

Şahinler encouraged people to approach the process step by step, starting with volunteering, learning the procedures for adoption and foster care, and remaining patient.

"Give yourself the time you need. Once you make the intention and begin taking steps, starting with volunteering, it’s absolutely doable. What I want to tell everyone is this: Yes, as foster parents, we give these children a family and a better life. But nothing compares to what they bring into our lives. If we give them 10, they give us a thousand in return. I’m sure every foster parent would say the same. Is Maya lucky to have us, or are we lucky to have Maya? I say we’re the lucky ones for having Maya in our lives."

Şahinler also highlighted that foster families are fully supported by the state, with monthly financial assistance, education and health care expenses covered, and scholarships provided for private schools. She advised those interested in becoming foster parents not to worry about the financial aspect.

Maya’s foster father, Nuhi Şahinler, said they loved her the moment they saw her. "Everyone in the family bonded with Maya. Our decision to become a foster family was mutual. We already had four children, so we were a big family. Society tends to view foster parenting too superficially. We need to raise awareness on this issue. Someone needs to care for and look after these children. Whether they’re our biological children or orphans raised in institutions, they still grow up. But unless they’re raised with love and a certain quality of life, they won’t enjoy life later on."