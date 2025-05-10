One person was killed and 20 others injured – two critically – after a Metrobüs slammed into another at Haramidere Sanayi Station in Beylikdüzü early Saturday, disrupting Istanbul’s rapid transit network during the morning rush.

The accident occurred when a Metrobüs heading toward Beylikdüzü slammed into another unit that had stopped at the station to pick up passengers.

The violent rear-end collision shattered windows and jolted riders from their seats.

Panic ensued as passengers forced open doors and scrambled out of the damaged vehicles before emergency crews arrived.

Medics treated several people at the scene, while others – some critically hurt – were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Medics and first responders rush to attend to the victims after Istanbul Metrobuses are involved in an accident, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 10, 2025. (DHA Photo)

Authorities later confirmed that one of the injured succumbed to their wounds. Two more remain in critical condition, while 18 others are recovering under medical supervision.

Glass shards littered the asphalt, and both vehicles bore visible damage to their front and rear ends. The station was immediately closed to passenger traffic, halting service on the busy Haramidere corridor.

Officials rerouted services toward Söğütlüçeşme, with controlled, two-way operations in place as the investigation and cleanup continued.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.