A passenger ferry operating the Beşiktaş–Üsküdar route collided with a Panama-flagged cargo vessel in Istanbul’s Bosporus on Friday, leaving twelve people injured, authorities said.

The ferry, identified as Kamil Sayın, struck the cargo ship Artvin while crossing the strait, prompting an immediate response from the Coast Guard and the Directorate General of Coastal Safety. No passengers fell into the water, but two people aboard the ferry sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital by ambulance, officials said.

The ferry was brought safely to shore at Paşalimanı Pier, while the cargo ship was escorted by safety teams to a secure anchorage point for inspection and damage assessment.

An investigation into the cause of the collision is underway.