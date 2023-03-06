A 17th-century Quran and over a hundred other historical artifacts from the early and late Ottoman periods were seized in an anti-smuggling operation carried out in Istanbul on March 3.

Units of the Istanbul Police Department Anti-Smuggling Crimes Branch launched an investigation into suspects they believed were seeking to take the historical artifacts obtained illegally abroad.

Searches at the raided addresses in the city's Fatih and Ümraniye districts revealed one centuries-old copy of the Holy Quran, 10 swords of various sizes thought to belong to the early and late Ottoman periods, an antique door panel, a necklace adorned with 17 late Ottoman period coins, a Sultan Abdulhamid II monogram medallion, a silver coin dated to the Selim III period, 17 late Ottoman swords decorated with mother-of-pearl, seven daggers from the late Ottoman period and two castle rifles inlaid with mother of pearl.

In total, 144 artifacts dating to the 17th and 18th centuries, as well as a pistol dated to the Republican period, were seized.

It was reported that two smugglers were also detained in the raids. A judicial investigation was initiated against the detained suspects for the crime under Law No. 2863 on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Assets.