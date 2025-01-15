The death toll from bootleg alcohol consumption in Istanbul has climbed to 19 in the past 72 hours, according to officials. A total of 65 people, including 26 foreign nationals, have been hospitalized after consuming fake alcohol, authorities reported Tuesday.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gül announced that licenses for 63 establishments selling counterfeit alcohol have been revoked, and the businesses have been shut down.

"All individuals who cause deaths by selling fake or illegal alcohol are being identified and brought to justice. Please be careful – fatalities are rising," Gül wrote on social media.

In his post, Gül highlighted a directive issued by the governor’s office to combat the proliferation of counterfeit alcohol. The Istanbul Governor’s Office stated that it would continue to investigate establishments selling fake or illegal alcohol. Businesses found engaging in unlicensed alcohol sales or contributing to fatalities will have their operating licenses permanently revoked.

In a statement, the governor's office revealed that 110 people had been poisoned by bootleg alcohol in Istanbul in 2024, with 48 of them succumbing to the toxic effects. The problem persists despite intensified inspections by law enforcement and monitoring teams.

In October 2024, the governor’s office mandated 24/7 video surveillance systems for all alcohol vendors. A follow-up directive issued in January 2025 outlined strict measures against counterfeit alcohol sales, including license revocations for establishments operating without proper permits or selling illicit drinks outside designated zones.

Authorities warned that violations of these regulations would lead to administrative actions and potential legal proceedings. Local administrative officials and municipal leaders are tasked with enforcing the directives, with criminal complaints to be filed against those who fail to comply.

The illegal production of alcohol remains rampant in Türkiye, fueled by high prices of legal alcoholic beverages. Taking advantage of the situation, bootleg alcohol manufacturers often use cheaper but toxic substances, such as methyl alcohol, leading to a surge in fatalities.

Experts say even small amounts of methyl alcohol can be fatal, while survivors face severe health consequences, including blindness, kidney failure and neurological disorders. Unlike legally produced drinks, bootleg alcohol lacks proper distillation processes to separate toxic substances, making it highly dangerous for consumers.