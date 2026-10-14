A 14-year-old boy died after being electrocuted in floodwaters as torrential rain battered Istanbul on Wednesday, triggering 1,277 flooding incidents and 15 landslides, stranding 47 people and bringing traffic across the city to a near standstill.

The boy, identified by his initials M.I., was electrocuted after stepping into a puddle at Çukurbostan Park in the Balat neighborhood of Istanbul's Fatih district, according to the Istanbul Governor's Office.

He was rushed to a hospital unconscious but died despite medical efforts to save him, authorities said, adding that an investigation had been launched into the incident.

The Istanbul Governor's Office said emergency services received 2,518 reports of weather-related incidents as floodwaters inundated roads, homes and businesses across the city.

Authorities recorded 1,277 flooding incidents, 15 landslides, 47 cases of people becoming stranded, 13 fallen trees and two damaged roofs.

Reports also involved 808 homes, 280 businesses and 76 vehicles affected by the severe weather.

The heaviest rainfall was recorded in Beykoz's Ömerli area on Istanbul's Asian side, where precipitation reached 193.84 kilograms per square meter.

Other areas recorded varying rainfall levels, including 125.9 kilograms per square meter in Arnavutköy, 124.72 kilograms in Sarıyer's ITÜ Maslak area, 75.2 kilograms in Çatalca, 14.3 kilograms in Kartal and 6.8 kilograms in Bakırköy.

The governor's office said a crisis coordination center had been established at the Istanbul Regional Directorate of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) following warnings from the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

Around 8,000 personnel and 2,000 vehicles and construction machines were deployed across the city, with teams from AFAD, the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) and district municipalities responding to flooding and other emergencies.

Schools closed, motorcycle travel banned

Authorities suspended classes across Istanbul for Thursday as heavy rainfall continued to threaten parts of the city.

Motorcycles were also banned from traffic amid hazardous road conditions, while Istanbul Governor Davut Gül issued warnings urging residents, particularly those on the city's Asian side, to exercise caution.

The relentless downpours caused severe traffic congestion across Istanbul, particularly during the evening rush hour as commuters left workplaces and schools.

Traffic density reached approximately 90% citywide, leaving major roads heavily congested and motorists struggling to return home amid persistent rainfall.

Public transportation services also experienced heavy passenger volumes as commuters sought alternatives to driving.

Despite the widespread disruption, the governor's office said no roads remained closed because of the rainfall. Airport runways were also operating normally, with no flight cancellations reported.

Authorities said emergency response operations were continuing and developments were being closely monitored by relevant agencies.

The governor's office also announced that social service personnel working at residential care facilities for children, older adults and people with disabilities would be exempt from administrative leave to ensure uninterrupted care services.