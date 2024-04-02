The Istanbul Governorship announced Tuesday that 29 people were killed in a fire that broke out in a nightclub under a 16-story building in Beşiktaş.

The fire, of unknown cause, broke out in a building on Gündoğdu Street in Gayrettepe Yıldız Posta Avenue.

Upon notification, fire, medical and police teams were dispatched to the scene. Police took precautions in the surrounding area.

Firefighters intervened with 31 vehicles and 86 personnel in the fire.

The injured were transferred to hospitals in the region.