Autumn rains are drawing nature lovers into Istanbul’s Belgrad Forest in search of wild mushrooms, but experts are warning that misidentifying poisonous species can have serious and sometimes fatal consequences.

People of all ages are venturing into the forest with baskets, searching beneath trees, among fallen leaves and in damp soil for mushrooms that emerge after rainfall. For many, the activity offers a chance to escape the city’s crowds, explore nature and discover species rarely seen in markets.

Some mushroom hunters are also joining educational tours led by specialists to learn how different species grow and how to identify them. Among the mushrooms they may encounter is Amanita caesarea, commonly known as Caesar’s mushroom, which is prized for its culinary qualities and has a history dating back to ancient Rome.

However, experts stress that a mushroom’s color, shape or appearance cannot reliably establish whether it is safe to eat.

Ergün Bacak, a lecturer and head of the Hunting and Wildlife Program at Istanbul University-Cerrahpaşa’s Vocational School of Forestry, said interest in mushroom picking has grown in recent years, particularly after autumn rains.

“People really enjoy picking mushrooms. Many types are consumed in our country because they are delicious and have very different aromas,” Bacak said, warning that consuming poisonous species without proper identification can lead to serious health complications.

He added that some mushroom poisonings can have delayed effects, potentially causing kidney or liver failure. In such cases, people may not realize that their illness is linked to mushrooms they consumed earlier.

Bacak organizes weekend educational tours to teach participants about mushroom species, forest conditions and the risks associated with wild mushroom picking.

Before entering the forest, participants receive information about mushrooms and the terrain. They then follow designated routes, collecting specimens along the way.

Once the group returns to its starting point, Bacak examines the mushrooms gathered in their baskets, identifying poisonous species and separating those with little or no culinary or commercial value. He also provides guidance on their culinary use.

The training aims primarily to protect public health by helping participants distinguish between species and understand the risks of consuming unidentified mushrooms.

Bacak said mushrooms can begin appearing seven to 10 days after the first autumn rains, depending on weather and soil conditions. Different species grow near specific trees, including beech, oak and pine, while others grow in grasslands or on tree trunks.

Caesar’s mushrooms and porcini appear after the first autumn rains, while saffron milk caps generally emerge later in the season in Istanbul’s pine forests.

Bacak said experienced mushroom hunters often keep their favorite locations private.

“In both Türkiye and Europe, asking someone where they find mushrooms is considered unethical. You do not ask where the mushrooms are,” he said, noting that many species return to the same locations each year.

Amanita caesarea, known as Caesar’s mushroom, egg mushroom or emperor mushroom, grows in Istanbul’s forests. Bacak said it was prized in ancient Rome and associated with the Roman Emperor Caesar.

However, edible mushrooms can resemble poisonous species, including Amanita phalloides, known as the death cap. Its amatoxins can cause severe liver damage and fatal poisoning.

Bacak said symptoms can appear six to 12 hours after consumption, delaying recognition of the poisoning.

He urged mushroom hunters to attend training sessions led by qualified specialists and warned against relying on unqualified social media influencers for mushroom identification.

“There is no easy way to distinguish mushrooms,” he said.

Bacak said two people recently sent him mushrooms after developing poisoning symptoms. Both patients had been intubated in hospital, and the mushrooms were poisonous.

He warned against eating mushrooms based on family traditions or claims that similar species had been consumed safely in the past.

Bacak also called for mushroom markets to be inspected by agricultural engineers, biologists, mushroom specialists and mycologists, alongside municipal police.