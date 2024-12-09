Black cats and Istanbul street cats, which are not considered "special breeds," often face discrimination due to superstitions and the "beauty" standards propagated on social media. As a result, they are adopted later or abandoned sooner.

Cats, which are one of the beloved symbols of Istanbul, with a population of hundreds of thousands, are in greater need of a warm home than ever due to the rapidly increasing population and shrinking living spaces.

Managers of animal adoption pages on social media and workers at animal shelters state that factors like superstitions, breed and color play a role in cat adoptions.

Black cats, often referred to as "kara kedi," and Istanbul's iconic street cats struggle to find a warm home due to prejudice and superstition.

Experts and animal lovers spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) to assess the influence of superstitions and beauty standards in cat adoption.

Meral Olcay, founder and volunteer manager of Yedikule Animal Shelter, pointed out that negative superstitions about black cats, unfortunately, have a place in society, saying: "People don't like black cats, but how superstitious is this? They are so cute. Every living being is equal in value to us, but people judge based on their appearance. They want them to be fancy, clean, pure breeds. They have such expectations."

When asked which type of cat is adopted the fastest among black cats, Istanbul street cats and British breeds, Olcay responded: "British cats are adopted the fastest. Black cats are the last to be adopted. This is prejudice, definitely a superstition."

Muhammet Demir, a volunteer who has matched thousands of cats with new owners, emphasized that social media plays a significant role in cat adoption, more so than superstitions.

Demir explained that "beauty standards" are prioritized in choosing cats, adding: "We get quick responses for purebred cats we post on the page. I compare the lack of adoption for black and street cats to a form of prejudice. While superstitions are one reason black cats aren't adopted, right now, people are more likely to choose British breeds or purebred cats for the sake of showing off on social media. In pet adoption, people care so much about visuals. Purebred cats are adopted faster but are more easily abandoned."

Animal lover Sedat Ipek stated that what is happening in cat adoptions is a reflection of "discrimination" among people, saying: "Unfortunately, since we were little, we've been taught that black cats bring bad luck. I don't know why this division happens. Black is actually a beautiful and noble color. We love to separate people by their color, ethnicity or race, and it is troubling that we also do this with our furry friends. It is incredibly wrong to adopt cats based on their color or breed."

Kıvanç Savaş, a specialist at the Social Assistance Department of Fatih Municipality, emphasized that "visual appeal" is the primary factor in adoption, stating: "People are looking at appearances these days. Black cats are less preferred. White or purebred cats are more popular. This is purely based on visual appeal. People want others to look at and love them. Black cats are the second or even third choice. I know many people who adopt a cat and then abandon it after a month. Especially black cats, they are adopted and then thrown out."

Sedef Göksu, a social services specialist at Fatih Municipality, stressed that superstitions about black cats have no basis in reality, saying: "The cat I adopted was a stray cat, black and white. Mostly black. I don’t believe in this superstition. It doesn’t bring me bad luck. On the contrary, I think it brings me good luck and has been good for me."